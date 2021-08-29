Google’s acquisition of Fitbit hasn’t worked, but we have time to do the right thing





Fitbit released its first activity tracker in 2009, but it wasn’t until 2014 that it became a leader in the wearable industry, thanks to the amazing combination of product hardware and software.

Perhaps this contributed to the acquisition of Google. After all, search giants are well-known for how good their software is. The acquisition was completed in January 2021 for an estimated $ 2.1 billion.

In an official blog post announcing the acquisition, Google will combine Fitbits’ cutting-edge technology with “Google’s AI, software and hardware” to make it more competitive, better and more affordable next-generation wearables. Said to create.

Fitbit Luxe

Indeed, the recently launched Fitbit Charge 5 is a good example of the merger of Google and Fitbit. For $ 180, you’ll get brighter Always On displays, ECG, EDA, and other features such as sensors.

However, despite the continued calm of dust, the current Fitbit user base has sections where we’re still not sure that Google is the right company to take Fitbit products to the next level.

Fitbit was able to push the boundaries of what health and fitness wearables can do on their own, but access to Google’s vast resources was seen as the key to unlocking more features in the future. ..

When it comes to hardware such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, Google is not a reliable company. Instead, create the software used to power your smartwatch.

Buying Fitbit, at least on paper, meant that the duo were in a position to unleash better wearables and ultimately help bridge the gap between Google and Apple in the fitness tracker market.

Apple Watch – The Most Popular Smart Watch

However, more than half a year later, there are still many complaints from various sources, suggesting that acquisitions have not fallen as expected, at least for now.

A quick scroll through the Fitbit forums reveals a number of threads yelling at each bug from the unfortunate owners of various wearables. Most of these have been introduced through recent software updates.

Here at Piunika Web, you’ll also find some of the most annoying bugs that Fitbit users have had to deal with lately, which you can find here.

Because these buggy software updates were made after the acquisition, some Fitbit users quickly turned to Google for ruining an otherwise uninterrupted experience.

(sauce)

At this point, I feel Google is just a scapegoat. As mentioned earlier, just a few months after Google acquired Fitbit, there was little time to authorize buggy software.

As with any major acquisition, it will take some time for Google to begin to understand the benefits of this merger. The company is already working to make this possible.

A few weeks ago, Google moved some of its health staff to Fitbit, suggesting that Google is focusing on improving the platform.

We also found that Google is paying attention to Wear OS. This is a platform that is expected to be adopted by some Fitbit devices in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Google (Alphabet) has a reputation for buying companies and ultimately killing parts of the company in many terms as unfair competitive practices. However, Fitbit does not pose a threat to Google’s wearable business, so we may be treated well.

However, this may require some patience until Google settles down. On the positive side, it’s only been a few months since the acquisition, so there’s plenty of time for Google to fix the buggy Fitbit software that’s causing havoc among Loyalists.

Hopefully Google won’t take years to resolve. Otherwise, more people may threaten to leave Fitbit and support other platforms.

(sauce)

As always, you can join the conversation and share your thoughts through the final comment section. There is also a Twitter vote below that you can vote for, and the results will be announced next week.

