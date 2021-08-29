Israel is funding an innovative way to train new candidates for tech jobs





In the midst of a chronic shortage of technical professionals, the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) announced on Sunday a new initiative to fund startups and projects that work to support the training of skilled workers in the high-tech industry. ..

This initiative is for ultra-Orthodox and Arab professionals, women, 45, and those who live outside the central region of Israel. The emphasis will also be on the potential to attract skilled workers from abroad.

The IIA, called the “Human Capital Fund Program,” has funded up to 70% of the “innovative and groundbreaking model” for more professional training, retraining as needed, and technical positions. This will lead to the placement of candidates.

The IIA is responsible for developing national technology policies and fostering a technology ecosystem and supports two types of grants. It is second for a growing company with 70% of the project and a requested budget of 15 million NIS ($ 4.6 million), and in “exceptional cases” it offers 50%, or 70%.

The program focuses on several areas, such as placing “juniors,” or people who are just beginning their tech career, in the industry. Improve the technical skills of those who previously worked in the engineering department and enable reintegration. Help college graduates in relevant disciplines translate their backgrounds into high-tech professions. We are working to integrate people in non-academic training programs. And recruitment from abroad, especially immigrants, qualified people under the Law of Return, returning Israelis, and foreign professionals.

According to the IIA, proposals are valued based on their ability to hire skilled talent into the industry, the cost / benefits of the program, its “innovation”, and their ability to hire and grow partners.

In a statement, IIA CEO Dror Bin said the Israeli tech industry “showed strong resilience throughout the corona.”[virus] Crisis, thanks to the new work environment and the industry’s ability to respond quickly to uncertainties. In addition, the sector set a new record in financing, “a significant increase in the need to hire skilled workers has exacerbated the problem of chronic shortages of workers in the industry.”

Mr. Bin said the IIA sees the shortage of workers as “the most important challenge for the continued rapid growth of Israeli high-tech industry and its international leadership and competitiveness.” The agency added that it would continue to work with the industry. Create informative and innovative solutions that improve the current situation.

Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of State for Science and Technology for Innovation, also said that the shortage is a “national challenge for the Israeli economy as a whole.” She called the new IIA program “an important step in addressing short-term strategic challenges in the coming months” and noted that she would participate in a series of steps already taken by the government. This includes the value of the five-year plan. Over 500 million NIS ($ 154 million) to boost high-tech and scientific programs in the Israeli Arab community,

Diversity is the key

As of the end of December 2020, the Israeli technology industry had 13,000 job openings, according to the latest Human Capital Report released by the Israeli Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central in April. This number is 30% less than the number of jobs available. In June 2019, when the last report was published, it shows that even if the tech economy was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unharmed and did not emerge from it.

Some populations, businesses and sectors were more affected by the pandemic than others, the report said. Most affected are women, ultra-Orthodox and Arab workers, who have become more involved in the country’s technology sector in recent years. However, pandemics have begun to affect these populations disproportionately.

The coronavirus crisis has stopped the recent positive trend towards increasing integration of women and members of the Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities in high tech, the report said.

According to the report, the technology sector will employ an average of 334,000 people annually in 2020, accounting for 9.8% of the total workforce, a record high.

Eugene Kandel, then CEO of Startup Nation Central, said the fact that high-tech human capital demand remains high even in years of global crisis is a chronic shortage. Said suggesting. time. As the demand for technology grows, as the pandemic emphasizes, the shortage of workers becomes even more acute, and the demand for employees who can develop solutions is both in the high-tech industry and in other industries that are undergoing digital transformation. Will increase with. Added.

He said the way to fill this shortfall is to take advantage of the undervalued population.

