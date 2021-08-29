The best calendar apps and widgets on Android: Google Calendar and more!





The calendar app is useful for organizing your time effectively. Still, many of us will use the calendar app that comes pre-installed on Android phones. However, bundled apps are rarely the best. Thankfully, the Google Play store has many great options, and this article will cover some of them.

Best calendar apps and widgets Google Calendar

Google Calendar is one of the best calendar apps on Android. It contains all the basics of a cozy design calendar. You can switch calendar views, manage or view tasks, and get all your calendar data in one place. Being a Google app, you can automatically import events from Gmail and add them to your calendar.

If your team uses Google Workspace, you can check the availability of your colleagues, see if your room is free, and share your calendar with other team members who use it.

Business calendar 2

Business Calendar is another popular calendar app. This app acts as a complete notebook and provides calendar, schedule planner and task organizer functions. The app can also sync with Google Calendar, Outlook, Exchange and other apps to see everything in one place. In addition, there are several customization options, widgets, themes, and calendar views.

You can also use the Business Calendar 2 app to reply to meeting invitations and invite users to events. It’s free to download and use with ads. There is also a premium version, which can be unlocked with a one-time payment. It removes ads and adds many advanced features.

DigiCal Calendar Agenda

DigiCal includes all the popular calendar features, including access to sports schedules, TV schedules, weather forecasts, holiday calendars and more. You can also place a local calendar on your device that isn’t synced anywhere for added privacy. For syncing, Google Calendar, Outlook, and Exchange are supported.

The app also offers 7 agenda views, 6 widgets and a dark theme. The DigiCal Calendar app is free to download and use. However, you can select DigiCal + to remove ads, get additional widgets and other advanced features.

schedule

If you need a calendar app with lots of powerful widget options, aCalender is for you. It has 7 widgets that you can customize to your liking. In addition, the app allows you to easily switch between view of day, week, month, and agenda. There is also support for year display and export.

aCalendar is free to download and use with ads. But with in-app purchases, you get a holiday calendar, more color options, business features, task support, and more.

TimeTree

If you’re looking for a calendar app for the whole family, friend groups, or team members, TimeTree may be the answer. This shared calendar app allows everyone to view the same calendar and add events. You can create multiple shared calendars to suit different needs. In addition, users can chat with each other at each event.

TimeTree also has a memo feature to help you plan. The app is free to download and use, but it does include ads.

Proton calendar

If you’re privacy conscious and don’t appreciate the access your data to your calendar provider, try the Proton Calendar app. According to the ProtonMail maker, the Proton Calendar app is currently in beta, so you may run into some bugs. Because it includes end-to-end encryption, no one can see the calendar data that contains the protons. In addition, there are no ads or trackers to keep everything private.

In addition to the basics of the calendar, the app allows you to create recurring events and schedule appointments in any time zone. You can also add multiple notifications to any event. The Proton Calendar is also available on the web, and an iOS version is coming soon. Developers are committed to adding more features as the app moves from beta. It’s free to download and use.

Home Agenda Calendar Widget

This paid calendar widget from Francisco Franco of Franco Kernel Fame is another good option. It gives you lots of customization options, and even allows you to import themes you create. You can choose to see only today’s events or a running list. You can also set the maximum number of days that the widget will display. There are several other options that can help you fine-tune your widget to your liking.

There is a free version of the app, but it’s pretty minimal and only the paid version makes sense.

Month

If you are looking for a neat calendar widget for your phone, you may like the months from CandlApps. It includes several customization options that allow you to fine-tune the appearance of the widget on the home screen. There are over 80 themes, but not all are available in the free version. For months, you can also select the calendar to display in the widget. There is also lunar calendar support. My colleague Amir Siddiqui relies heavily on this for the home screen, so you can find this app in some reviews.

The month can be downloaded for free and used in advertising. However, you can use in-app purchases to remove ads and unlock additional features.

Calendar notification

Widgets are a great way to see your schedule at a glance, but they only appear on certain home screen pages. Therefore, if you want to display your calendar in more places, CalendarNotify is a useful app. It acts as a companion to your existing calendar app, placing your calendar in the notification shade. You can also get regular widgets.

This app allows you to fine-tune the appearance of your calendar in notification shades. In addition, you can back up or restore your app settings. Calendar Notify is free to download and use. There is also a premium edition that unlocks some additional features.

every day

Another calendar widget option is Everyday on XDA Recognized Developer Pranav Pandy. This app comes with a theme engine that matches your calendar widget to your style. You can choose from agenda, today, or month views to see what you need on your home screen.

There are many other settings for customizing the widget as needed. You can choose calendar, event visibility, and more. You can download it for free every day and use it with your ads. However, you can get an Everyday Key to get more features and remove ads.

These are the best calendar apps and widgets for Android. Which calendar app or widget are you using? Please let us know in the comments. For other app recommendations, check out our list of the best Android apps, the best podcast apps, and the best weather apps.

