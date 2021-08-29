“Technology can unleash the educational revolution”





Leaders should not consider returning things to their previous state. Instead, they need to use technology to make the learning process better than before.

Strengthening digital investment can benefit not only schools, but the wider economy as well. According to a study with the Center for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), digital investment in education could boost gross domestic product by $ 10 billion and contribute to an increase of $ 232 billion by 2040.

Taking this opportunity is to ensure that you understand the basics correctly, embrace innovation, and are underpinned by leading IT and security strategies that enable staff and students to grow.

Go back to the basics

Education relies on seamless interaction between teachers and students. And placing the right building blocks is important for schools to adopt technology.

When it comes to technology, school leaders need to start with the gist of digital learning. Did the classroom have access to the right quality screens, interactive whiteboards, and video settings? Are teachers confident in using them?

Ensuring that the basics are in place and supported by connectivity is an important first step for schools to use digital to transform their learning experiences.

Accept innovation

When this is done properly, augmented reality and virtual reality can change the meaning of going to school. Education leaders also need to think ambitious about classroom use.

They were able to take a student of history to see the glory of ancient Rome. They may allow geography lessons to be conducted in the Amazon rainforest. They were able to take the students to the center of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.

We have already glimpsed what can be achieved. Alchemy Immersive has worked with Durham University to explore the benefits of immersive technology and create a more engaging and immersive learning experience.

For children who are unable to go on a school trip due to health or family reasons, these technologies can change the game.

And these are not the only innovations that create opportunities.

Conversational AI enables students to receive immediate support from bots, receive immediate personalized feedback, and adjust their learning pace accordingly.

UneeQs Digital Einstein is a virtual recreation of a renowned scientist who can answer any questions related to his life, views, or science. In the future, these “digital humans” can be used to complement teachers and provide students with a more personalized learning experience.

“In the future, these’digital humans’ will be able to complement teachers and provide students with a more personalized learning experience.”

Adopting innovation is not just about demonstrating the willingness to introduce innovation. It also describes building a successful IT strategy. Those that can support the connectivity, data, and security demands of new technologies.

Build an appropriate foundation IT strategy

School leaders also need to think about a broader IT strategy and whether it fits their goals.

Last year, the school survived, was stable, and successfully switched to online learning. According to Pearson, 81% of teachers say their digital skills are now at an “advanced” level a year after the pandemic.

However, as leaders are looking to rebound from COVID-19, the current challenge is to build an IT strategy that can support blended learning that combines digital education with traditional face-to-face interactions. ..

Innovations need to complement traditional lessons, give children access to online materials outside of class hours, and give parents better insight into feedback and performance.

To support this in the long run, school leaders need to make sure that the foundation of the connection and whether it provides the flexibility and agility they need.

You also need to consider how to address unequal access to technology. During the blockade, digital poverty came to mind in many schools, and initiatives such as home-learner help and tablet lending schemes were established to support digital inclusion. However, the problem has not been resolved. Education leaders need to consider ways to keep people from being left behind when adopting new technologies.

Fast, reliable and secure connections can solve today’s problems and give children a bright tomorrow. You can collaborate in the classroom, gain access to critical resources, and support innovative technologies that can transform your learning experience. Investing in this area is very important.

Protection is another key factor in the success of your IT strategy, and its importance cannot be underestimated.

Security is the key

The National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) warns that the number of school-targeted ransomware attacks is increasing.

To create a secure learning space, it is imperative that schools protect the personal data of children, teachers and parents. Failure to do so can have serious protection consequences, and as one high school decision maker told us, protection is of utmost importance.

37% of UK schools expect increased security spending after a pandemic. It is better than any other technical field. But how do you make sure they are investing in the right solution?

There are several factors that need to be considered in a proper strategy. The solution itself must comply with educational requirements that do not endanger the learning experience.

They also need to be easy for staff to understand and respond to evolving cyber threats.

That’s why schools need to consider a cloud-based approach to security. This not only allows IT teams to remove hardware from the site, but also allows them to automatically deploy security updates. It also brings simplicity and convenience with an easy-to-use digital portal.

With the right investment in security, education leaders can prevent setbacks that endanger children and staff and create a great and safe environment for everyone.

Unlock the Education Revolution

After a turbulent era of young people, schools should not consider returning their watches.

Last year, we demonstrated that digital technology plays a vital role in improving learning experiences and outcomes.

In addition, the introduction of VR, AR, and AI in the classroom will always create new opportunities for immersive learning and development.

School leaders can embrace innovation, build winning IT strategies, and show their willingness to set security appropriately so that all students can reach their potential and contribute to a better society for all. I will support you.

