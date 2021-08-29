With the help of Google Maps, the cop solved the 20-year-old mystery of the missing man





Key Highlights The body of a man who went missing in Florida more than 20 years ago was found in a recently submerged car. William Malt disappeared on November 8, 1997, and since then police officers in his area have been looking for clues. Almost 22 years later, in 2019, a manager of a housing development organization found a sunken car in a pond on Google Maps and warned police.

One of the applications used in the world, Google Maps keeps track of where you are and where you are going. It shows the distance between the two points, the estimated time of arrival, and the general traffic conditions on various roads in cities and towns.

The app also displays real-time cars, bicycles, lamp posts and signal lights from different locations, taken with a 360 degree camera. It can be said that it makes life easier and better.

This app is useful when people are traveling or trying to find buildings or landmarks. Currently, this application is helping police solve the mystery of the missing 20-year-old.

When authorities pulled the car out of a pond in Wellington, Palm Beach, a human body was found in it.

Police officers could conclude that the car had been submerged for a long time. The recovered corpse was handed over to a coroner for the identification process.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies recovered were malt. Until 2019, there was no clue as to where he was, as the place where the car was found submerged was the construction site.

Interestingly, the Charity Project, an online database that collects information about old incidents, said it would have been possible to see cars on Google for over a decade.

A memo about the incident said, “Since 2007, the vehicle has been clearly visible on Google Earth satellite images in the area.”

Malt reportedly went to a nightclub on the night of November 7th and never met again after that.

