Explore 8-bit Earth with Raspberry Pi Google Maps NES Cartridge





In 2012, Google teased a video of a working Google Maps NES cartridge. It demonstrated a family plugging in a cartridge and blowing it off to access an 8-bit version of our planet. Unfortunately, this was only part of the April Fool’s gag, but nevertheless, the maker Ciciplus plus did not stop developing its own functional Google Maps NES cartridge almost 10 years later with the help of the Raspberry Pi. bottom.

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects use vintage hardware and this project is designed to work with a real NES console. The cartridge connects to the original slot, but it is still a prototype and has not been compiled into the shell. Users can interface with 8-bitmaps using the NES controller. The four-way controller is programmed to move around the map while the A and B buttons control the zoom function.

You will need a real NES cartridge for the project to succeed. That is, you have to sacrifice the donor game for the cartridge PCB. The Raspberry Pi 3 A + acts as the main board, hosts the game and uses the FX2LP controller to bridge the connection. This design was inspired by this DOOM NES project, which also influenced this NES cartridge PCB project that we covered last year.

(Image credit: Ciciplusplus)

To create an 8-bit world, Ciciplusplus has developed a custom application that accesses Google Maps and transforms data from realistic images into 8-bit tiles. The map image is divided into blocks. Each tile can be represented by a tree, solid land, etc., depending on what makes up most of the block. When the user zooms in and out, the name of the location is displayed. From a distance, the user can only see the country name, but zoom in to see the city.

Check out the video posted by Ciciplusplus analyzing this amazing project and follow him for future updates.

