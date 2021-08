Innovation in Higher Education | Local Business

innovation

[in-uh-vey-shuhn]

noun

Something new or different has been introduced

Currently, there are innovative microcredential programs offered through the UAF Community and Technical College. It proves the achievement of quality and shows the ability.

The Applied Business and Applied Counting Program is excited to partner with Credley, one of the leading countries for microcredentials, to implement this new state-of-the-art program. These accredited micro-credentials recognize that program participants’ performance exceeds transcripts and recognize achievement through digital visual symbols called micro-credentials. Microcredentials represent bite-sized learning or skill acquisition that is awarded by achieving a particular ability. These skills are represented by digital badges. Microcredentials contain information about verifiable outcomes based on criteria that are a reliable demonstration of the earner’s knowledge.

Credentials provide peers, employers (potential and present) with evidence of achievement, as well as how proficiency was achieved. Because microcredentials are digital, they can be easily shared on various social media platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn. It can also be displayed as part of the earner’s email signature block. Earners carry reliable, validated micro-credentials that tell their unique professional stories. In addition, microcredentials facilitate validated outcomes more effectively, giving earners access to labor market insights and additional opportunities related to the next steps built into the credentials. These labor market insights are directly linked to real-time employment opportunities not only in Alaska and the United States, but around the world.

The UAF Applied Business and Accounting Department (ABUS) currently offers five industry-recognized micro-credentials in the areas of Microsoft Excel, social media marketing, and entrepreneurship and small businesses.

Paula Earp, who recently received two social media microcredentials, states that the Hootsuite Platform Certified Professional and Hootsuite Social Marketing Credentials have added credibility to my social media marketing skills and knowledge. This credibility shows to the wider world that I have achieved a level of competence verified by one of the leading countries in social media management tools for business.

In addition to these five micro-credentials, the ABUS program extends the micro-credentials program to maintain relevance in today’s fast-paced world. Another additional benefit of microcredentials is that program participants begin to record lifetime revenue. In short, microcredentials are a form of carrier currency that adds value to earners and gives a complete and accurate picture of what they know and what they can do.

Contact Mark Young ([email protected] or 455-2861) for more information on the ABUS Microcredentials Program.

Charlie Dexter is an Emeritus Professor of Applied Business at UAF Community and Technical College. He can be contacted at [email protected] This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Faculty of Applied Business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.newsminer.com/business/innovation-in-higher-education/article_25aa425e-077c-11ec-be5d-0fe600150fc0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos