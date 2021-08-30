The new PS5 has a much smaller heatsink





When the new model of PS5 was released quietly recently, people talked about the new screw and how it might have better wi-fi. One thing that wasn’t known so far is that the console’s mini-refresh heatsink is much smaller and that the video shot compared to existing models is operating at higher temperatures. That is.

YouTuber Austin Evans recently got one of these new consoles from Japan. When I disassembled it and immediately opened things up, I found that the changes between models were more dramatic than the new screws.

The first thing he found was OK, the new screws used to attach the PS5 to the base were good. However, it doesn’t take long before you notice that the sound of the new console fan is different from the boot model while running the same game at the same time. This is probably due to the difference in the cooling system. This is the correct answer.

External testing of the console temperature showed that the new model was always operating at 3-5 degrees Celsius higher than the original model, consuming a few watts more during operation and slightly quieter, but the latter The two values ​​were fairly small margins.

The opening of the new PS5, where you can actually see what has changed between the Sony launch model and this model, which is currently only sold in Japan and Australia. The new console is about 300g lighter and appeared earlier this month when Sony announced that the PS5 was uninterrupted. Looking at the heatsink, both of these seem to be related.

Look at that! The original model had a much larger heatsink and a larger copper backing plate, but the newer version has much less. This explains not only the higher running temperatures in the Evans video, but also the weight savings.

To make up for this, at least in part, Sony has included a new fan design in the console. It has a much larger blade.

In response to his findings, some have questioned the external temperature Evans capture he answered:

Couples who say the exhaust temperature is high can mean that the cooler is doing a better job of dissipating heat. The problem is that Sony has removed a significant amount of this new model heatsink. Due to the small number of fins and small heat pipes, it is not very efficient at transferring heat from the console.

Think of it like a PC. If you remove the large CPU heatsink and use a smaller heatsink, the temperature of the entire system will be higher and the exhaust from the system will be hotter. This is because a weak cooler cannot handle it. That’s exactly what’s happening here at IMO.

It’s also important to note that this is not the case when comparing two radically different consoles. If this was a brand new revision of the PS5, it can be argued that the smaller heatsink could be the result of new and improved chips and technology elsewhere in the console. But this is not a completely new revision. Almost everything else is the same PS5 I’ve had since last year, but now it’s cooler.

Well, some contexts: none of this is terrible news. The console is constantly being revised throughout its life, sometimes with major new models, sometimes with such minor tweaks, and whenever this happens, not only keep costs down, but also things based on months and years of discovery. Corners are reduced to adjust. Also, just because the console gets hot three times doesn’t mean it suddenly melts into the white plastic puddle of the entertainment unit.

However, if these findings are long-term consistent across games, the potential temperature rise of the PlayStation console doesn’t have to shrug. As they point out in the video, this is what Sony has been struggling with for years. The two PS3 consoles overheated, and myPS4’s heat and fan noise issues got worse towards the end and just stopped playing. As a result, I saw Sony slacking off temperature control early in the life of the console, which had no real effect. Not great for long-term use yet.

Meanwhile, one of the other things people were wondering about with this revision was whether the console’s crude Wi-Fi was improved. Evans couldn’t confirm this with proper Wi-Fi testing, but turned to the new PS5 Wi-Fi. The -fi module had different cables and cable colors.

You can watch the full video below:

