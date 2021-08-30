Why we hope “Elden Ring” is as difficult as “Dark Souls”





Elden Ring

Elden Ring

Elden Ring wants to be as challenging and frustrating as Dark Souls, Demons Souls, and Bloodborne, and inaccessible to the masses. Probably a little less challenging than Sekiro.

Our culture tends to create stylized and safe art with simple, background noise alone. Basically, the entire MCU (except for some outliers) takes this approach. A movie that is safe, easy, and can be shown in other rooms. A lot of pop music is perfect. And video games are getting easier and easier. For example, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart lets you skip all puzzles with the click of a button.

Few games need attention. FromSoftwares Souls games are a rare exception to this rule. Not only do they offer players a real challenge, they insist that we invest ourselves in that experience. You cannot pass through Boletaria, Yharnam and Anor Londo. This may be the reason for remembering the names of these places. They sit tightly in our hearts and are almost real, as we had a great deal of trouble getting through each one.

Elden Ring

Credit: FromSoftware

In Elden Ring, players traverse The Lands Between and its various legacy dungeons. Hopefully this is as brutal and memorable slogan as the past games from From Softwares. This isn’t because we don’t want more people to play. The exact opposite.

After all, the point of challenge in the SoulsBourne game is not the challenge itself, but the satisfaction of the victory. Overcoming challenges by learning something in the game is a very rewarding feeling, and that’s what I wanted to prioritize in “Dark Souls” and “Demon’s Souls.” Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind of Elden Ring / Dark Souls, told IGN a few years ago.

So while these games aren’t for everyone, people can rescue them too soon, thinking they can’t really beat the bosses that can be done with a little patience. I’ve played and defeated all Dark Souls games, Demons Souls, and Bloodborne, but I’m free to admit that I’ve reached the point where I’ve burned out in Sekiro. I’m fine with that. Sekiro was very difficult and I ran out of time and patience.

Elden Ring

Credit: FromSoftware

But I don’t want it any other way. I don’t want to make the game easy just to finish it. It robs those players of overcoming these enormous challenges of their own satisfaction.

Yes, I wish I could sometimes summon other players and defeat some of those ridiculous bosses (to go to hell forever with Headless Ape). But Im happy Sekiro didn’t pull the punch. There are countless games with simple games and easy modes, and few can stick to a gun and perform the same, universal experience, the same gauntlet. Its special, its unique and its unusual.

So when I read an article like this, I feel a little desperate wrinkles. GamesRadar’s Alyssa Mercante wrote:

I played one game from FromSoftware. It’s a remaster of Dark Souls. To me, it was like psychological torture. I’m the type of player who runs around with as much patience as a toddler, so due to the limited traverse options, I’ve always encountered enemy types, repeatedly and mercilessly kicking my ass, and I set fire. 30 minutes before sending back to the bonfire. In limited or no boss battles, Estus Flasks feels like an endless cycle of death, like Tom Cruise in the Edge of Tomorrow, except that I’m having trouble facing my enemies. I was trapped in something. I absolutely hate losing, and Dark Souls wants you to lose a lot.

Elden Ring

Credit: FromSoft

The merchant continues:

The latest Elden Ring update shows that FromSoftware is trying to improve some of the more demanding features of the game. Lands Between is an absolutely large open world space that offers players many choices when it comes to traversal. Elden Ring does not force you to choose between two similarly brutal paths like other FromSoftware games. One path features a Lovecraftian demon waiting behind a shimmering veil, and the other is a swamp full of rotting skeletons.

First of all, the idea that all roads in Dark Souls are equally brutal is not simply true. When you first arrive at Firelink Shrine in Dark Souls, you can actually choose from multiple paths. Basically, there are three. Two of these passes will almost certainly lead you to areas that are too far away and too deadly for new players (unleveled, untested) to cross to survive.

So the only good choice is to go to Undeathberg, where you have the chance and hopefully you can learn one or two about how the game works. Here you will hone your skills, test your energy and improve enough to move forward. One lesson you may learn is when to run. You don’t have to fight the Black Knight yet, and you probably shouldn’t fight the Red Wyvern (unless you think you’ll shoot its tail from under the bridge). If you pay attention at the tutorial level, you can handle the first real boss fairly quickly with just a few jumps and stabs from the guard tower.

Elden Ring

Credit: FromSoft

These are by no means just as brutal. They are all brutal to newcomers, but not equal. But yes, the game has lost you dying and is very much hoping to do so. It is part of the Zen of Dark Souls. You need to learn to let go, lose your soul, and fight again and again until you learn how to do it well. When you do, it’s much more satisfying than any other type of game, similar to finally mastering Mario Kart in 150cc or breaking through the leaderboard in Call of Duty, but you’re that Somehow I’m in a hurry because I’m fighting such horrifying odds in desperation like horrifying locales.

I don’t think it’s a problem how FromSoftware has traditionally made some games more accessible. Giving players the ability to summon allies is basically an easy mode, and Elden Ring has a lot of multiplayer as well as a spirit that can be summoned. There’s also Sekiro’s stealth (although when you think about the game, Im almost remembered all the ways developers actually restricted their choices).

Mercante writes: FromSoftware’s games have always felt like they’re on an island surrounded by muddy water that represents game features I don’t have (parry, patience, patience). They are notorious brutal and impose on players to lose a lot to earn a little. This acts as a huge barrier to entry into the wider gaming community.

But Elden Ring concludes that it’s different.

As a person who struggled in Dark Souls, avoided Bloodborne, and ridiculed Sekiro, Mercante writes, Elden Ring offers a playful and friendly FromSoftware title. With built-in difficulty options, NPC teams, consultable maps, and a wealth of choices, Elden Ring welcomes a whole new set of players. I can’t wait to kick my ass.

I’m still not entirely sure this is the case, it will be a game that people who have suffered from Dark Souls will enjoy.

Elden Ring

Credit: FromSoft

It may reduce punishing some aspects of the experience (even Dark Souls did it after Demon’s Souls), but it still can handle it, according to game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. It will be very difficult.

Fast travel is back in Elden Ring. That really worries me, but I’m happy to know that I can’t fast travel from the dungeon. One of my biggest complaints about the second and third Dark Souls games was the fast movement, the ease of moving from bonfire to bonfire. This was very painful in the original Dark Souls and had to be unlocked.

However, the lack of fast travel in the game created something special, forcing developers to build such a fascinating and brilliantly interwoven world. In Dark Souls 3, when I arrived at a new bonfire, I once laughed out loud, almost within a screaming distance from the last bonfire. If there are too many checkpoints and you move fast, the level design and the experience of crossing these strange worlds will actually be cheaper.

In Dark Souls, I had to rely on shortcuts. But after fighting your teeth and claws, unlock the shortcuts and you’ll reach something much more satisfying than moving fast everywhere. Unlocking a ladder that kicks back towards the bonfire under the Red Wyvern, or an elevator that moves up and down between Firelink Shrine and the Undeath Parish, is far more satisfying and smarter than fast travel. Fast travel may be important in Elden Ring because the world is so big and open, but it may not be as cool or great as the way FromSoftware built Undeathberg.

Elden Ring

Credit: FromSoft

When I first looked up from the Dark Root Garden, I still remember seeing the Red Wyvern Bridge not at a completely different level, but just part of this vast maze of ruins.

This awe and wonder can diminish if you travel fast, or have too many bonfires, or focus too much on making these games familiar rather than tough, gritty and concrete.

After all, it’s not really about difficulty. It’s about the moments of victory and surprise that only games like Dark Souls can recall.

Elden Ring will be available on January 20, 2022.

