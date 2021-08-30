Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Case Does Not Match Note Legacy





Samsung abandoned the Galaxy Note series this year and favored foldable products, especially the Galaxy Z Fold 3. There is debate in both directions as to why it’s good and why it’s bad, but there’s one thing that can certainly be said. The Samsung S Pen Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a sad alternative to Note’s legacy.

The flip cover with S-pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $ 80, or free for some orders, and is intended to make it easy to carry your S-pen. To that end, it gets the job done. The silo on the back of the case is firmly fixed so that the S pen will not fall off, but it is not so firmly fixed that it is difficult to get out. Getting in and out of the stylus is very easy. If you don’t want to carry a pen with you, it’s a good idea to remove the silo from the case.

So the problem is the case itself.

The back of the case is fully acceptable. It is a silicone material that fits well and does not require glue to stay in place like many third party alternatives. The textured material fits in your hand.

Above the hinge on the side is a silo for the S pen. This silo extends with a cover that flips the display of the Fold 3’s outer display. Here is the real problem. The cover is completely loose and attached to the phone, with no glue, magnets, or any other means of staying in place. Just place it on the glass and slide it as you like. This is frankly annoying for everyday use, but it’s not the only one.

Another big problem is when the phone is deployed. The flip cover is wider and harder to hold than the rest of the phone. If you’re left-handed like me, it’s even worse because the cover doesn’t lift naturally and just flutters your back. The only way to avoid it is to hold the cover with your other hand. This, in my opinion, makes the grip less secure.

When it comes to the “Fold Edition” S Pen, it’s certainly a nice little stylus. It’s much easier to use than the ones included in the Note series, and there is virtually no latency. Samsung’s secret with this stylus is to put the tip on a spring to prevent your lighter from damaging the display. It’s a good idea in theory, but in reality, spring is too strong to support the argument. It will damage the screen long before spring begins. It’s a brave effort, but I don’t think it was worth reinventing the wheel or completely blocking the old S-pen in that regard.

What is the solution here? For Samsung, it’s very easy. Discard the cover version and make a case where you can store the stylus in another way. A simple case behind a cell phone with pockets sticking out from behind would be perfect for my eyes. Sure, that would lead to phone unevenness on the table, but I think it’s a worthwhile trade-off. Of course, the long-term solution is to incorporate a silo into the phone, but technicians aren’t ready yet.

In the meantime, keep the S Penfold Edition in your pocket. It is half price and comes with a special carrying case.

Samsung Details:

