Facebook’s Jin Zhang will give keynote speech at upcoming “Extraordinary Womenin Tech” conference





Facebook Engineering Director, Jin Zhang

LinkedIn

Facebook Engineering Director Jin Zhang is the keynote speaker at the upcoming Extraordinary Women in Tech Conference, which aims to encourage women to reach higher levels within the organization.

Zhang has come a long way in her life and career. It’s easy to see why she was chosen to play the keynote role. She is a Chinese from Inner Mongolia, a mother of two young children, and has ambitious goals for her career.

I recently talked to Zhang about her role at a conference in San Francisco. This is my memo.

I asked Zhang what to talk about in the keynote. She says she doesn’t know yet, it hasn’t been written yet. But one of the important things she wants to convey is that women shouldn’t give up immediately when pursuing career goals.

It’s easy to be discouraged as an ambitious female executive making progress in many organizations, but don’t give up on her advice right away. It is very rewarding to continue the course a little longer.

The Women in Tech conference features a long list of senior female executives. They share their stories and act as role models and mentors for other women.

Zhang has a lot of mentoring and has been actively looking for opportunities to mentor others through workplace programs. She is also involved in the STEM program at school and is working on the pipeline. Management stage.

Many tech companies are said to lack hiring diversity, but is it fair to be critical given the fact that hiring based on ethnicity or gender is illegal? ?? Also, with few female candidates eligible for the job being advertised, these companies have no legal way to improve their diversity score.

I asked Zhang if the pipeline excuses were still valid. She says there are few women looking at hiring in terms of a particular position, but there are many female candidates with positions that qualify for higher levels within the organization.

The diversity pipeline is improving, and Zhang says anyone can help improve it further through a volunteer program.

Zhang’s career has been helped by a mentor, who in turn is helping many others. Mentors do not have to be defined by gender. She has a male mentor. But sometimes she needs feedback from a female mentor on a particular issue.

She has seen that diversity is very important to an organization and it really works. When she worked for IBM in the database software group, she said the diversity of her team was invaluable in coming up with solutions for clients.

He pointed out that additional diversity factors need to be included. Most technical workers come from the same wealthy sector of the middle class, that is, the middle class who share the same culture regardless of country of origin or gender.

According to Zhang, the organization is trying to explain this lack of representation within the team by including discussions about the impact on diversity as part of the product development process, as in the case of Facebook.

Auckland Mayor Libby Shaaf often talked about how he wants to see children in his city (an economically depressed area of ​​the San Francisco Bay Area) have the opportunity to compete for Silicon Valley tech jobs. .. That means opposition to MIT and Stanford University graduates.

There is still a long way to go to improve the diversity of the technology industry. Meetings such as Extraordinary Women in Tech in December attended inspiration, motivation and hands-on career advice from more than 36 successful female executives working at key technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Uber and PayPal. Providing to others will help speed up this journey.

It will bring us closer to our inevitable goals and will significantly change the workforce in the technology industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/facebooks-jin-zhang-will-keynote-upcoming-extraordinary-women-in-tech-conference/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos