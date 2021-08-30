How DEI training promotes innovation by promoting respect for diverse perspectives





Today, almost every company offers diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training. In particular, DEI training aims to give employees a deeper understanding of the complex ways in which historical and ongoing discrimination is shaping the workplace and society more broadly. Facilitating that understanding is very important, but it should not be DEI’s sole goal.

Diversity has another aspect that has received little attention that deserves traditional DEI training. It is to respect the perspective of diversity. Greater attention in DEI training to diverse perspectives in any workplace can improve morale and promote team building. You can also enhance innovation. After all, innovation only happens if employees have the humility to realize that products and services can be dramatically improved by thinking in new ways.

A workplace with employees who claim that their perspective is the only legitimate way to look at it and that they can’t get anything from another perspective is neither innovative nor harmonious. In contrast, a workplace where employees feel the power to express their opinions and listen openly to the (potentially opposed) opinions of others is far more innovative and kind.

In other words, the only reason to build a workplace culture that welcomes diverse perspectives is moral (right) and practical (various perspectives exist in every workplace, we should admit). But it’s certainly compelling. It also makes sense for a business to welcome diverse perspectives.

In 2012, Google conducted a large study to unravel the factors that make the team successful. One of the main findings from Project Aristotle was that psychological safety was important.What, as the author Greg Satell wrote for the Harvard Business Review [the study] It turns out that the most important thing for a team’s performance is the ability of each team member to speak out to their ideas without fear of retaliation or rebuke.

So what are the causes of fear of retaliation and rebuke? How do they relate to the need to welcome diverse perspectives and how does it relate to innovation? The term psychological safety has been used for some time in the business literature. Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson wrote in a 1999 treatise that mentions a culture in which team members have a common belief that they are safe to take risks between individuals.

In a 2014 TEDx talk, Edmonson stated that creating this culture of psychological safety is partly a function of modeling curiosity and admitting our own mistakes. .. These two tools have proved to be exactly what is needed to build a culture that welcomes the diversity of political and idealistic perspectives. You need to be aware that these need to be applied this way.

The importance of this application is anecdotally supported in a 2017 blog post by Sam Altman, executive of Y Combinator and current CEO of OpenAI, tech entrepreneur and investor. He writes that limiting speech limits ideas and therefore innovation. The most successful societies were generally the most open societies. To get really good ideas, you also have to tolerate really bad ideas and wacky ideas. Ultimately, innovation will not succeed in an environment that is too restrictive.

A combination of Google’s research, Edmonsons’ findings, and Altmans’ case studies suggests that a work environment where people consider only one political or idealistic perspective to be acceptable is incompatible with innovation. The perception that there is only one acceptable party line leads directly to the restricted speech mentioned by Altman, and a departure from the risk-taking culture observed by Edmonson is essential to success.

Indeed, observing that too many social restrictions on speech are counterproductive means that the expression should not be off limits, or that people came to our minds without a filter. It is by no means the same as suggesting that everything should be said. But if, as it happens in many workplaces, we explicitly or implicitly prohibit opposition to the loudest voice in the room on controversial political or cultural issues, we do so. It doesn’t just create a work environment that interferes with the expression of a particular topic. We elevate group thinking itself as a broader workplace value and have an unavoidable and obvious negative impact on innovation.

Given this, how can we reconcept DEI training? One of the important steps is to recognize that respecting and understanding the experiences of people different from us, such as race, gender and gender identity, is not just the purpose of traditional DEI training. .. DEI training also needs to build the psychological safety abilities of people with different idealisms, and in doing so, improve their ability to be constructively involved in the myriad ways of seeing the world.

