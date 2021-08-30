America loses arms race for clean energy





The United States has long understood energy independence as a central part of its national security efforts. But as climate change efforts and innovations are transforming the global energy industry, the United States is lagging behind.

In the past, the United States was enthusiastic about energy security. Early adoption of drilling technology, the United States controlled oil production throughout the first half of the 20th century and quickly strengthened its position as a major overseas oil company when its industrial center moved abroad. At the same time, the United States continued to innovate domestically, and by 2018, new advances in hydraulic crushing technology made the United States energy independent for the first time since 1957. This was properly celebrated as a major achievement. -PA) wrote for The Hill in 2020. America’s energy independence means a safer country, a safer economy, and a safer future for America’s fate.

However, not all energy mixes are made the same, and the United States is unlikely to be sustainable in the long run.

Simply put, the sudden transition from US importers to exporters is due to the drilling innovations of the shale revolution that have made it possible to significantly increase domestic oil and gas production. And yes, oil and gas have long been the cornerstone of American energy production, operating virtually uncontested by alternative energy sources from the late 20th century to the early 21st century.

But now the clean energy industry is booming. Over the last two decades, investment has skyrocketed, prices have fallen sharply, and renewables have nearly doubled their share of the Americas’ electricity mix. Battery technology innovations also appear ready to accelerate the global energy shift.

Again, America was once a hawk and was ahead of its time. When the Space Race in the 1950s entered an era of enthusiastic innovation, US investment in solar power once helped commercialize early technology. For the next three decades, the United States dominated the global PV industry, led development, and dominated more than 90% of the market. The results of this effort are now clear to everyone. Renewable energies, which were considered exorbitantly expensive only 10 years ago, are now often the cheapest energies, even without subsidies, at a higher cost than fossil fuel competitors. It continues to decline at a much faster rate. In short, clean energy will be an irreplaceable resource in the coming years.

If renewable energy is recognized as only a small part of its future potential, the United States will certainly be in a hurry to become the world leader in clean energy capacity. However, America’s commitment to renewable energy has been exceptionally weakened in recent decades.

The Carter administration did not prioritize solar power, and the Reagan administration rejected it altogether, ruining the industry with small investments, record high interest rates and deregulation. Over the next decade, America’s share of the global solar market plummeted, with American companies producing only 9% of the world’s solar panels by the mid-2000s.

Today, US rivals are taking advantage of the void left by the lack of US leadership in the industry. China currently dominates the production of solar power, building three-quarters of the world’s solar power. A whopping 80% of the solar panels installed in the United States are from Chinese companies. The US concession to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not limited to solar power. The United States has abandoned market share across the clean energy industry, often at an alarming pace. A little over a decade ago, the United States had twice the wind capacity of China. Today, that ratio is reversed. In 2013, the United States had five times as many electric vehicles as China. China is currently doubling its supply to the United States.

As the CCP is familiar with, these developments have significant geopolitical implications. Especially when it comes to energy, economic competition does not exist in the void and countries often use natural resources as a foreign policy tool. In 1973, OPEC was famous for imposing an oil embargo on the United States to support Israeli forces, causing a month-long energy crisis. Recently, Russia has punished neighboring countries for soaring fuel prices, contrary to the Kremlin’s intentions. Energy security and independence are not abstract concerns. They have a significant impact on America’s security and prosperity, both in the short and long term.

Currently, the United States, which was unable to participate in the clean energy arms race, has been exposed to energy security risks reminiscent of the 1970s. China is already seeking to limit US access to rare earth minerals, a key component of clean energy hardware, in response to US arms sales to Taiwan, by limiting the supply of minerals. We continue to look for ways to thwart US defense contractors.

This is a big problem given that China has almost a monopoly on important minerals. China’s production of lithium, the most suitable element for electricity storage, is 10 times that of the Americas, and its reserves are 30 times that of the United States. Some estimates suggest that the US lithium supply chain is already 20 to 30 years behind China. The story with other minerals is not so different.

This is not because China itself has more naturally occurring mineral reserves. Instead, the CCP is willing to go abroad for its resources and mining in a portfolio that includes lithium in Chile, cesium in Canada, and cobalt in Congo.

To compete, the United States must respond with its own mineral extraction operations. After years of mainstream anti-mining rhetoric, this can be expected to experience some resistance. But, as the name implies, important minerals are very important, so if the United States wants to keep the clean energy industry (and its environmental efforts) from hitting the wall, extraction is a necessary evil. is.

At the same time, the United States needs to reduce China’s broader reliance on energy with more aggressive decarbonization campaigns. This is not as simple as reducing China’s wind and solar manufacturing costs (China’s subsidies make it nearly impossible), but instead the United States pursues innovative new renewable technologies. is needed. This certainly means continued investment in R & D, but it also means moving away from national industrial policy, which focuses entirely on technology and not on applications. If the United States wants to control alternative energy sources, it needs to be commercialized on its own.

Of course, not everything is bad. Of course, in the first quarter of 2021, American lithium miners raised more than $ 3 billion from Wall Street to support cleaner extraction options. Some of the resulting initiatives, such as California’s plans to extract lithium from Salton Sea saltwater, are particularly promising. However, these solutions are far from perfect, and in reality, despite their vast resources, the United States is currently unable to achieve net zero emissions. To get there, we need to pursue a comprehensive approach that includes nuclear, wind, solar and next-generation technologies, as well as reliably sustainable mining.

China’s attempt to monopolize the clean energy industry is not uncertain, but shows that renewable energy leadership goes beyond climate issues. Policy makers, national security experts, and environmentalists are also faced with the idea of ​​acting immediately or lagging further in competition that cannot be defeated.

Thomas Hochman (@thomashochman) is a Fellow of Citizens Climate Lobby. His work has been featured in Deseret News, The Washington Examiner, and many other outlets.

