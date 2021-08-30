Apple faces severe challenges in South Korea with Google Mobile Dominance





(Bloomberg)-Korea is expected to be the first country to pass a law ending control of payments on Apple and Google’s mobile platforms, and is a profitable app store business from India to the United States. It can set a fundamental precedent.

Apple Inc. And Alphabet Inc. Google is an effective duopoly that controls most smartphones in the world and faces many legislative measures in the United States blaming gatekeeper control and demanding restrictions on the power to determine conditions in the app market. increase. Both usually charge a 30% fee for in-store purchases and exclude alternative payment handlers. This claims to protect users from fraud and privacy breaches.

Currently, the South Korean government is taking direct action to end its control. The Telecommunications Business Act requires users to be free to choose their app payment provider. Given the majority of the ruling party, it’s almost certain that it will pass a parliamentary vote on Monday. The bill allows companies like Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. to deal directly with users and avoid platform owners’ fees. Open the door to do. Epic has tried iOS and Android owners in various jurisdictions, claiming that the charges are unfair.

This could presage similar behavior elsewhere, said Guillermo Escofet, an analyst at Omdia, who specializes in digital consumer platforms. North American and European regulators, lawmakers and litigants are also scrutinizing app store billing rules, with a top-priority political mood hostile to the vast amount of power concentrated in the hands of tech giants. It has become a target.

South Korean parliamentarians have moved ahead of Google’s plan to introduce a 30% fee in October, overturning the country’s long-standing exemption. Last year, the announcement of mandatory payment systems for non-gaming apps is widely seen as a catalyst for new legislation. This is locally called the anti-Google method.

The fee debate is centered around how Apple and Google maintain the dominance they have endured since the beginning of the global smartphone era more than a decade ago. Apple settled a wide class action proceeding with a US app maker on Thursday, but did not agree to a major change in its policy.

The source of revenue in question is at the heart of both Apple and Google’s profit growth. According to Sensor Tower, the iPhone maker’s App Store is making extensive efforts to increase revenue from services and subscriptions, generating about $ 20 billion annually. Google’s Android is skyrocketing as the Indian population comes online with the help of mobile devices. App pricing is an important way for the company to monetize otherwise free software.

The impact is over $ 142 billion in the app world. The conflict is not only between Apple and Google, but also Amazon.com Inc as a new gatekeeper for the digital economy. And Facebook Inc. You will run into the basic role that For over a decade, all four companies have built vast online marketplaces where their rivals do business.

South Korea remains one of the few dominating arenas, although local players such as neighbors and cocoa are under threat. This year, YouTube has become the nation’s top video service, overtaking its neighbors.

Lawmakers are now echoing US lawmakers, saying that the lack of competition exposes consumers and developers to the whims of the duo. In India, the founders of startups have been particularly vocal about being locked out.

Kim Do Hyung, a business professor at Kookmin University and director of the Korean Startup Alliance, said he has changed his mood in the last few years. In-app billing systems increase the barriers to entry for non-profitable start-ups.

According to Apple, developers in the country have earned more than 8.55 trillion won ($ 7.3 billion) in the App Store so far. According to the Korea Mobile Internet Business Association, sales of mobile apps and contents were about 7.5 trillion won last year and are expected to increase by 21% to 9.1 trillion won this year. Google processed about 67% of them on the Android operating system, Apple processed 22% on iPhones and iPads, and the rest via local operator SK Telecom Co.s One Store.

Google said South Korea’s legislative process is in a hurry, but Apple said the provision would undermine parental controls, privacy and credibility. Given the efforts to return home to curb the vast impact of tech companies, it’s unclear how the White House will respond.

Apple and Google are urging politicians to block passage in the US ally and trading partner South Korea. However, some officials have sought to downplay concerns.

Han Sang-hyegi, chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, told reporters Thursday. We are fully aware of Apple and Google’s concerns and will implement it with both industry stakeholders and users in mind.

