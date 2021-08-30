Google Plays’ updated payment policy creates barriers to innovation, says Indus OS Anand Singh





Since the Google Plays payment policy update, Indus OS App Bazaar has emerged as a powerful Indian alternative to the Big Tech-managed Play Store.

Google has set a deadline for Indian-based app developers to comply with payment policies on March 31, 2022. This requires all developers who sell digital products in their apps to start using the Google Plays billing system. As the deadline approaches, conversations about the need for the Indian App Store will rekindle in the tech startup ecosystem.

BusinessLine talked to Anand Singh, Head of Developer Relations and Localization, about a company trying to build an indigenous app store using Indus App Bazaar. Indus App Bazaar is an Android Extended App Store Ecosystem (EASE) for Android smartphones available in 12 Indian and English languages. The Enhanced App Store Ecosystem allows app developers to create and launch apps in multiple local languages. Indus App Bazaar claims to have over 100 million users and a collection of 400,000 apps.

What is the corporate vision behind building the Enhanced App Store ecosystem (EASE)?

Indus OS enables democratization of all stakeholders (users and developers) and ease of discovery of applications and content, with their needs in mind, to support and support innovative efforts. We aim to build a system.

What did Indus App Bazaar do to build an enhanced app store ecosystem (EASE)?

We have created a fair and healthy app store environment for all developers who can join the platform, develop apps and publish them at their own expense. Indus App Bazaar has a dedicated team of experts to help developers analyze app performance after release and make changes to the app according to user feedback. We also provide developers with related tools, such as AWS credits and translation services for new developers, for free.

Similarly, we’ve added user-customized services such as rich content search and detection, personalized recommendations, and starter kits for first-time users. More importantly, the platform allows users to access Indus App Bazaar without having to enter their email ID.

How is the market power of tech giants affecting local developers in India?

According to Google’s updated billing system, launched after September 2021, all apps distributed on the Play Store must comply with the new obligations. This obligation requires you to sell all digital products using only Google’s native billing system. About 95% of Indian smartphone users have Android-powered smartphones with the Google Play store as a pre-installed app store. This decision will allow developers to switch from their existing payment system to Google’s new billing mechanism and pay huge fees to the platform. These restrictions are only barriers to accessibility and innovation for both developers and users.

What are your thoughts on operating system integration and its potential impact on app developers?

This synergy between operating systems provides developers with more accessibility to leverage and explore new tools for creating and developing apps. This can also further drive innovation and promote meaningful user engagement. In addition, the integration will increase collaboration between different players and help build a better, fair and healthy app store ecosystem for all creators who can bring innovation to the table.

