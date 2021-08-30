Promotion of medical innovation





With the development goal of becoming an international healthcare and medical hub by 2036, Thailand is now promoting precision medicine for the treatment of more complex diseases such as cancer and genetic related diseases. , Aiming to reach the next level of medical and wellness services.

The action plan focuses on improving R & D and skill training skills, and the local medical device industry is also at the forefront of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which covers the three states of Chachoengsao, Chongburi and Rayon. It is expected to benefit from innovation and R & D facilities. In the eastern part of the country. As a pilot industry 4.0 economic zone in Thailand, EEC has facilities to facilitate the entire R & D and innovation development process, including startup and innovation centers, national quality infrastructure, translation research infrastructure, and all high-tech targeted by the country. Supporting the industry.

One of the underlying projects of this project requires the Ministry of Public Health to establish the Thai Genome Sequencing Center 1 in the EEC as a facility to provide clinical services to patients in Southeast Asia and beyond. The planned Genome Sequencing Center 2 will be located at Brafa University in Chonburi Province and will occupy approximately 1,700 square meters of laboratory space. Genome sequencing of 50,000 Thais will be performed in the laboratory and their DNA data will be used to build a genomics library under the supervision of Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) 3. ASEAN’s first genomics library leverages databases to enable more effective development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

Of the US $ 50 million investment budget required, half is expected to be funded by the Thai government and the rest from domestic and foreign investors. Large local hospitals and businesses are interested in partnering with multinational companies to set up a consortium to run laboratories. HSRI and EEC offices are in the process of bidding.

The Excellence Center for Genomics and Precision Medicine at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital provided assurance that it could support and enhance whole-genome sequencing projects. Moreover, the BOI and EEC offices have provided tax and non-tax incentives for foreign companies and professionals working in the EEC.

One Chamber Ray, a smart city project in Rayong Province, is another EEC support facility. Developed as a hub for research, development and innovation, Wangchan Valley’s mission is to provide world-class education in science, mathematics and technology through scholarships to prepare students in grades 10, 11 and 12 with the talent they need. It also includes the operation of the Kamnoetvidya Science Academy 4 provided. For EEC and high-tech industries nationwide.

As a related development, Thammasat University 5 has confirmed plans to develop a total digital healthcare solution on its Pattaya campus in Chonburi province. With the aim of strengthening Thailand’s competitiveness by becoming a community medical hub, the facility will include outstanding centers for medical services, digital hospitals, integrated research centers and community-based healthcare solutions. Under EECmd Vision 2024, the EEC promotes knowledge sharing and networking with local and international institutions to improve the skills of medical researchers and staff and drive innovation in precision medicine and medical devices. The purpose is that.

Focusing on health tech, the state-owned Mahidol University has introduced the Saraya Startup Town, which houses a comprehensive ecosystem of laboratories and R & D spaces for engineering, biotechnology, and healthcare technologies. The project will provide a workspace for engineering innovation and advanced medical robotics, and its Biomedical and Robotics Technology Center 6, HealthCare Logistics Big Data, UN Innovations Lab, and Center of Logistics, Management and Healthcare Supply Chain. Supports startup and technology incubation.

In the capital, Bangkok, approximately 20 medical academic institutions and research institutes have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in research and human clinical trials under the “Multicenter Medical Innovation Clinical Trials” project. The organizations that form the network called the “Yoti Medical Innovation District” have been working together to develop medical devices such as portable chest x-rays and apply them to patients with non-communicable diseases.

