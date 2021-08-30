Triad Life Sciences has completed an A $ 25 million funding round and expects ASX to go public in the coming months | State





Memphis, Tennessee, August 29, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Innovative US-based biotechnology company Triad Life Sciences, Inc (Triad or the Company) has received a strong support for an A $ 25 million round of funding. Announced the success of. From Australia’s leading institutional investors. The convertible bond placement was led by Cannacord Genuity, and funding was raised to support Triad’s US sales force expansion plans, R & D activities, and general working capital needs. We are currently planning to go public on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in the coming months.

Triad now brings to market an innovative FDA-approved technology platform designed to address unmet clinical needs in the treatment of complex surgical wounds, chronic stalled wounds, and burns. I have. Triad’s unique patent-pending technology provides innovative therapeutic solutions derived from naturally occurring extracellular matrix (ECM) materials. The company’s InnovaMatrix Advanced Care Placental ECM provides a unique and unrivaled solution to the challenges of using human cell and tissue products while providing reliability, reproducibility, and safety profiles for medical devices.

World’s First Triad Placenta Platform Technology: InnovaMatrix is ​​the only placenta product that has received 510 (k) FDA approval to set new benchmarks for product quality, innovation and affordability. Triad has a strong presence in the US wound care market and can compete and take a leading position in the US $ 1.4 billion placental wound care market.

Russ Olsen, CEO of Triad, said: Providers and clinicians have access to their life-improving technology platform, Innovamatrix. We look forward to sharing our progress with our investors as we move forward. “

About Triad Life Science

Triad Life Sciences, Inc. Is an emerging biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, effective and affordable biomaterials for the treatment of complex surgical and chronic wounds. Triad recently received FDA approval to market Innova Matrix, the next-generation extracellular matrix (ECM) wound care device. As the first and only FDA-approved placental wound healing device, this disruptive technology platform sets the standard for future wound healing materials in terms of product reliability, product innovation, and best-in-class economics. increase.

Triad Life Sciences has a team of dedicated professionals with a fierce determination, unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to excellence in providing solutions to enhance and save lives. www.triadls.com.

