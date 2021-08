Promote competition and drive innovation-Chinadaily.com.cn

[MA XUEJING/CHINA DAILY]

The anti-monopoly move emphasizes fair practices, a healthy digital economy

China’s efforts to tighten regulations and enforce antitrust laws for “Big Tech” companies will help stimulate innovation, ensure fair competition and promote quality development of the vast digital economy. Government officials, business executives and industry experts say.

Their comments were made when tech giants around the world, including China, face ever-increasing challenges from accusations of monopoly action. Therefore, antitrust law has become an important “gatekeeper” around the world to maintain healthy market development.

According to commentators, China is working to strike a balance between regulating monopoly and unfair market behavior and encouraging Internet-based companies to pursue next-generation innovation.

Since December, a series of Chinese internet giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, JD.com Inc, Meituan and Suning.com Co, have been fined for being involved in antitrust violations. ..

Wu Zenguo, director of the Antimonopoly Bureau of the State Administration of Market Regulations, the country’s highest market regulator, said the digital economy has grown rapidly in recent years. While it has improved the quality of economic development and provided greater convenience to consumers, competition has also surfaced. This is a common problem faced by global antitrust enforcement authorities.

On digital platforms, the “winner wins everything” effect is prominent, and strong players are usually even stronger. This is an oligopolistic area, controlled by one or several players, said Wu, an online periodical edited and published by the American Bar Association, a source of antitrust law. Said in a written interview.

According to him, the company that operates the online platform has two attributes, a company and a market operator, and easily limits or eliminates competition, harms the interests of consumers, and hinders the innovation and development of the industry. You may fall into it. Wu said these companies can do this by manipulating the power of the market, leveraging their position as platform managers and exploiting their data, capital and technology advantages.

Given such considerations, he said strengthening antitrust enforcement in key sectors, including platform companies, is a top priority for regulators this year.

This move is part of China’s widespread efforts to curb monopoly behavior and maintain fair competition. The State promised stronger enforcement of antitrust and anti-unfair competition laws in its August outline of promoting the establishment of a rule-of-law government from 2021 to 2025.

On August 17, the State Market Regulatory Authority announced a proposed regulation for the Internet sector. It aims to ban and prevent unfair competition and prevent operators from using technology to hijack traffic or influence user choices.

According to documents published on government websites, operators use data, algorithms, and other technical information and means to influence user choices, hijack traffic, or be provided by other operators. You must not interfere with the operation of the products or services of your website.

The rule, published until September 15, requires Internet-based companies not to use technical means to illegally obtain or use data from other operators.

