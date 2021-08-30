VI Business Benefits from Google Business Virtual Training | Work





More than 150 individuals from across the region attended training sessions and provided tips, tips and advice to maximize their presence on digital marketing channels such as Google and Yelp.

The session was sponsored by the VI Tourism Board and led by a representative of Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing company dedicated to travel and tourism. The virtual workshop will show participants how Google My Business, an internet-based service for business owners, works and show you the practical steps companies can take to make online listings as effective as possible. Did. During each one-hour session, factors that help strengthen your business’s online presence, such as relevance and excellence, were defined and investigated.

Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte shares Google’s most successful business profile secrets with Miles Partnership partners and members of the local business community seeking to adopt best practices to connect with existing and potential customers. Thank you for offering me to clarify.

Built on a survey of over 50,000 business profiles, the virtual workshop will explain how to claim your business on Google, why it’s important for owners to do so, and the need to be complete and up-to-date. Information was also presented. -Options for incorporating photos and images, including date business details, how to encourage and respond to both positive and negative reviews, and copyright and permission issues.

According to the data, 52% of Google business profiles in the US Virgin Islands are incomplete, but 67% of Yelp lists of companies in the region are not charged by business owners.

Boschulte recognizes that business profiles are the number one source of organic exposure in an online environment, and the benefits that all Virgin Islands businesses, large and small, thrive and the digital platforms of today offer. I hope to enjoy. Each company also helps strengthen the brand, image, and position of the destination in the tourism industry.

As a follow-up to the information session, companies can also schedule one-on-one sessions with program specialists on the Mile Partnership team to address specific questions about platform usage. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://bit.ly/3yVPSh4.

