Google’s vague privacy remedy-everything is emerging in new proposals, but some say it could break the internet





Google has been accused of throwing a lot of barely cooked concepts on the wall to see what works, with scrambling to advance ad targeting and measurement methods that work without third-party cookies. rice field. But one idea aimed at protecting people’s privacy is that Google’s privacy budget is incorporated into some proposals.

Technicians, including some leading companies that make web browsers compete with Google’s popular Chrome browser, say the concept of browser-based privacy budgets is “ambiguous” and “useless.” Nevertheless, despite its chaotic state and potential rejection by other browsers, this method has been added not only to the specifications of digital advertising technology, but also to the specifications of various potential web standards. On the other hand, when adopted in Chrome, the privacy budget can actually harm your privacy and, if implemented poorly, can disable some of the standard features of the web.

A statement that mentions the concept of privacy budgets, like the boilerplate at the end of the press release, allows services such as Zoom to determine the best way to format video for conference calls, or Netflix to choose the most appropriate one. A format for movie streaming that was recently revealed in the specifications of the proposed technology that allows you to do it. The specifications acknowledged the possibility of misuse. Streaming technology has been able to identify people through fingerprints by helping to distinguish one’s device from another. So, as a possible mitigation for that privacy breach, Google engineer Chris Cunningham, co-editor of the specification, suggested that web browsers “may implement a’privacy budget’.”

“Privacy budgets are like polluting your space,” said Pete Snyder, senior privacy researcher and privacy director at browser maker Brave. Snyder described the flow of a “constant” statement referring to the privacy budget inserted in the proposed technology specification, reviewed as chair of the Privacy Interest Group of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). This group provides guidelines and advice for addressing privacy considerations of web standards such as the proposed streaming technology mentioned above. Privacy budgets are also emerging as a panacea in the specification of font-related technologies and technologies that help websites select the best media content for people.

Designed as a defense against fingerprints, the Privacy Budget is a browser-based technique aimed at imposing limits on the surface of fingerprints. Or use unique characteristics related to someone’s device, such as installed fonts and configurations that help the streaming codec choose the best video format — you can stitch them together to detect or assign someone’s identity. .. To prevent fingerprinting, privacy budgets limit the amount of these characteristic properties that technology can access or detect.

Google engineers point out privacy budgets as a way to reduce the chances of fingerprinting privacy sandbox tools. This dates back to at least 2019, when it screamed in the early specifications of FLoC, a highly scrutinized ad targeting method. The company itself acknowledges that it can help identify people through fingerprint authentication. Google has provided a wide launch window for 2023, including Methodway at the bottom of the list of privacy protection technologies that will be launched as part of the Privacy Sandbox Initiative.

“Privacy budgets are an early suggestion designed to protect people from fingerprints. It’s a problem we believe is important to solve altogether as the web evolves,” Google said. A spokeswoman told Digiday about the story.

Privacy Solution: Details TBA

The problem is that even if the privacy budget is mentioned in several proposed tech specs as a possible protection against privacy breaches, it’s far from ready for prime time. “”[We want to] surely [we’re] At a May meeting of the Consortium’s Privacy Interest Group, MIT security engineer Sam Weiler generally expressed concern about the lack of details on how to implement a privacy budget.

“Privacy budgets are more ambitious than concrete suggestions,” said Eric Rescorla, CTO of Firefox, another competitor to Chrome, Mozilla. He said that as technology is being developed, preliminary ideas are typically included in joint specifications, but “as an implementer I don’t know what to do, so that’s a lot of places. I’m a little surprised to see it appear in. Do it with that text. ”

Konrad Dzwinel, an engineer for browser maker DuckDuckGo (another Chrome competitor), another member of the privacy interest group, told Digiday in an email: about it. We consider fingerprints to be an important issue to solve, we are working to address that issue in our products, and we are waiting for Google to share more details about their ideas. “

“Like all privacy sandbox suggestions, we receive feedback through an open and iterative process, provide resources for developers to pre-test and integrate, and make a smooth transition to a more private web. We guarantee, “said a Google spokeswoman.

Break standard web functionality =’developer hell’

In general, technicians, including privacy tech researcher Digiday, talk about privacy budgets, and others commenting on developer forums aren’t clear how it will be implemented without serious negative effects. Said. For example, session persistence by disabling the technology used to identify whether a user has logged in to a website and making the site unaware that a unique device is already logged in. It can essentially confuse what is called. However, updating Chrome without clarifying a proper implementation plan for site developers and ad tech providers may cause various standard web features, such as login user recognition, to fail. .. “It basically happens at the same time on the Internet,” the researchers said.

Without further clarification, enabling privacy budgets in Chrome could be what Snyder called “developer hell.” He told Digiday: It’s hard to get people to write the code “check to make sure features are available every second”. From a developer’s point of view, it doesn’t seem to be a beginner. ”

And at this point, it doesn’t look like Google is working on what to do when it causes an error. When asked if Chrome would generate an error message during the May W3C meeting when the privacy budget limit was lifted, Google’s Cunningham wrote, “I don’t know what it will be.” I am.

Snyder et al. State that the behavior of previous browsers can be revealed by the amount of “budget” someone has left, so this technique can actually pose a new privacy hazard. .. “Budget usage is itself a unique identifier, and ironically it triples,” he said.

But in the end, Rescorla said the technical specification needs to incorporate a viable approach to limiting fingerprints and other privacy breaches. .. “

