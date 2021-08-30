Google and Microsoft promise $ 30 billion to fight cybercrime





Microsoft and Facebook have promised to invest $ 20 billion and $ 10 billion in the fight against cybersecurity and fraud within the next five years, respectively.

The news came after the CEOs of both tech giants met with US President Joe Biden last week to discuss measures to strengthen the country’s cyber ecosystem.

Other executives from technology companies such as IBM, Apple and Amazon also attended.

The meeting with the US President came after a series of ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure and key companies. Biden himself calls cybersecurity the “core issue of national security” in the United States.

“In reality, most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government cannot address this challenge on its own,” he said.

“We invited you here today because we have the power, ability, and responsibility to raise the bar for cybersecurity.”

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said on Twitter: “Thanks to @POTUS for convening an important conversation about cybersecurity.

“Microsoft will invest $ 20 billion to advance security solutions over the next five years and $ 150 million to help U.S. government agencies upgrade protection and expand cybersecurity training partnerships. I will invest, “he said.

Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, said the meeting with President Biden was “timely due to the pervasive cyberattacks that continue to exploit vulnerabilities targeting people, organizations and governments around the world. Will be done in. “

“Governments and businesses are at a turning point when tackling cybersecurity … [cyber attacks] We are putting more and more valuable data and critical infrastructure at risk, “he says.

According to an IBM study, the average global cost of data breaches has increased by about 10% annually to $ 4.2 million in the last 12 months. The United States remains at the top of the list, with average costs rising from $ 8.6 million in the previous year to $ 9 million, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at $ 6.9 million. Canada ($ 5.4 million), Germany ($ 4.9 million) and Japan ($ 4.7 million) complete the list.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Global Identity & Cyber ​​Protection Services at Generali Global Assistance, considers vulnerabilities and plans for cybersecurity incidents as well as tech giants as many companies enhance security. It states that it is necessary. I’m trying to make a change.

“Big companies have promised to invest in this ongoing issue, but that doesn’t mean the end of the theft of personal information,” she says.

“Knowledgeable spoofing criminals can leverage all forms of customer information to build synthetic identities that allow loans and credit cards to be used.”

