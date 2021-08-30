Apple, Google Mobile Hegemony Disputed by South Korean Law





Given the majority of the ruling party, it’s almost certain that it will pass a parliamentary vote on Monday, allowing companies like Fortnite maker Epic Games to deal directly with users and avoid platform owner fees. Open the door. Epic took iOS and Android owners to court in various jurisdictions, claiming that their fees were unfair.

This could presage similar behavior elsewhere, said Guillermo Escofet, an analyst at Omdia, who specializes in digital consumer platforms. North American and European regulators, lawmakers and litigants are also scrutinizing app store billing rules, with a top-priority political mood hostile to the vast amount of power concentrated in the hands of tech giants. It has become a target.

Years of exemption

South Korean parliamentarians are acting ahead of Google’s plan to introduce a 30% fee in October, overturning the country’s long-standing exemption. Last year, the announcement that non-game apps would require a payment system was widely seen as a catalyst for a new law locally called the Anti-Google Act.

The fee debate is centered around how Apple and Google maintain the dominance they have endured since the beginning of the global smartphone era more than a decade ago. Apple settled a wide class action proceeding with a US app maker on Thursday (Friday AEST), but did not agree to a major change in its policy.

The source of revenue in question is at the heart of both Apple and Google’s profit growth. According to Sensor Tower, the iPhone maker’s App Store is making a wide range of efforts to increase revenue from services and subscriptions, generating about $ 20 billion ($ 27 billion) annually.

Google’s Android is skyrocketing as the Indian population comes online thanks to mobile devices, and app pricing is an important way for the company to monetize otherwise free software. ..

New gatekeeper

The impact isn’t limited to the $ 142 billion app world. The conflict hits the fundamental role played by Amazon and Facebook, as well as Apple and Google, as the new gatekeeper of the digital economy. For over a decade, all four companies have built vast online marketplaces where their rivals do business.

South Korea is still one of the few arenas that sways, despite threatening local players such as neighbors and cocoa. This year, YouTube has become the nation’s top video service, overtaking its neighbors.

Lawmakers are now echoing US lawmakers, saying that the lack of competition exposes consumers and developers to the whims of the duo. In India, the founders of start-ups have been particularly vocal about being locked out.

Kim Do Hyung, a business professor at Kookmin University and director of the Korean Startup Alliance, said he has changed his mood in the last few years. In-app billing systems increase the barriers to entry for non-profitable start-ups.

According to Apple, developers in the country have earned more than 8.55 trillion won ($ 7.3 billion) in the App Store so far. According to the Korea Mobile Internet Business Association, sales of mobile apps and contents were about 7.5 trillion won last year and are projected to increase by 21% to 9.1 trillion won this year.

Google processed about 67% of them via the Android operating system, Apple processed 22% across iPhones and iPads, and the rest was provided through local operator SK Telecoms One Store.

Google said South Korea’s legislative process is in a hurry, but Apple said the provision would undermine parental controls, privacy and credibility. Given the US efforts to curb the vast impact of technology companies, it is unclear how the White House will respond.

Apple and Google are urging politicians to block passage in the US ally and trading partner South Korea. However, some officials have sought to downplay concerns.

Han Sang-hyegi, chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, told reporters Thursday. We are fully aware of Apple and Google’s concerns and will implement it with both industry stakeholders and users in mind.

Bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/apple-google-mobile-supremacy-faces-hit-from-new-south-korea-law-20210830-p58n2k The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos