Supporting the future of computer science with the 2021 Google PhD Fellowship





Since 2009, Google has supported top graduate students who want to influence the future of technology. The Google PhD Fellowship Program recognizes candidates for important and innovative research in computer science and related fields. In Australia and New Zealand, the program focuses on early-stage candidates. Winners will receive a fellowship, including an A $ 15,000 monetary award covering scholarships and other research-related activities, and a Google Mentor who will work on topics related to their field of study and provide guidance. .. In 2021, four new PhD students were announced in Australia. They were awarded a fellowship for their outstanding efforts.

Google PhD Fellowship in Sampson Wong, University of Sydney, Algorithms, Optimization, Market

“Transport networks require regular monitoring and maintenance to maintain a high level of usability. As networks grow and technology improves, there is a demand for data-driven analysis of transport network data. Increasing. This is why governments and businesses are doing domain-specific development. Tools that provide the best recommendations to citizens and users. The speed and quality of these tools are highly dependent on the basic components. The goal of my paper is to develop an efficient algorithm for basic problems related to geometric motion data on transport networks. Commuting patterns for geometric motion data. Clustering and other algorithmic techniques for detecting and selecting beneficial upgrades for transport networks. “

Theekshana Dissanayake, Google PhD Fellowship for Machine Learning, QUT

“Deep learning has been very successful in solving biosignal-based medical diagnostic problems, but current solutions cannot be generalized across multiple data sets captured from different settings. Due to the nature of the black box of current solutions, this PhD study focuses on the generalization and interpretability of deep learning models designed for biosignal-based medical diagnostics, both single-channel and multi-channel. Biological signals (such as heart signals and brain signals using EEG and ECG) are taken into consideration. “

Google PhD Fellowship of Xinlong Wang, University of Adelaide, Machine Perception, Speech Technology, Computer Vision

Xinlong’s research interests are computer vision and machine learning, especially to enable machines to see and understand the environment. Xinlongs research focuses on object-level awareness, such as 2D / 3D / video object detection and instance segmentation.

Yun Li, Google PhD Fellowship of Machine Learning, University of New South Wales

“Deep learning has the potential to revolutionize the practice of health care and the delivery of health care, however, due to the low volume, sparseness and low quality of healthcare data, and its diverse context. The effectiveness of the technique can be limited. Studies are robust and versatile shots to effectively discover personalized, transferable and insightful knowledge with very limited data. Aims to develop a suite of machine learning methods for.; 2) Medical image discussion, 3) Hierarchical multi-view data analysis, 4) Otolaryngology diagnosis. Explainable to improve clinical translation. We will continue to improve sexuality, transparency, and personalization. Our research has a wide range of implications. Examples of practical scenarios such as genome research, medical diagnosis, drug discovery, and disease treatment. “

By supporting these Australian Fellows, we recognize their important academic performance and hope that they will continue to be leaders in their respective fields. We look forward to building stronger links between industry and academia to support important research in Australia. Learn more about the Google PhD Fellowship Program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/around-the-globe/google-asia/australia/supporting-future-computer-science-2021-google-phd-fellowships/%3Futm_source%3Dfeedburner%26utm_medium%3Dfeed%26utm_campaign%3DFeed%253A%2Bblogspot%252FMKuf%2B%2528The%2BKeyword%2B%257C%2BOfficial%2BGoogle%2BBlog%2529 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos