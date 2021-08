Doconomy and Parley For the Oceans join forces through Impact Tech Innovation

Impact technology company Doconomy and environmental group Pearly for the Oceans have announced a long-term partnership to strengthen their solutions to the climate and plastic crisis. Doconomy integrates Parleys AIR Strategy: Avoid, Intercept, and Redesign into its product portfolio, making individuals, businesses, and governments initially focused on carbon, water, and plastics and responsible for their impact. Make it possible.

Doconomy and Parley provides products and technologies from the Doconomy business portfolio that enable individuals to understand and track their carbon, water, and current plastic footprints, demonstrating the relationship between products and marine plastic pollution. A routine way to develop new plastic indexing tools and support direct impact through the Parley initiative.

Initially, collaboration focused on the combination of financial formulas and tools that helped better understand the invisible effects of personal consumption, and therefore applied that knowledge to make more informed decisions. Do and participate in creative solutions to environmental threats. In addition, Doconomy and Parley will investigate the impact of industries contributing to the climate crisis and the destruction of marine and natural ecosystems, such as chemicals, minerals, fabrics and other materials.

It is impossible to fight an existential threat that you cannot see. We have built economies and societies based on flawed systems that allow us to remain isolated from the true effects of our daily choices on oceans, climate, and all life. At Parley, we chose to focus on marine plastic pollution. That’s because it’s a threat that we all see and relate to, and a serious problem that correlates with all the major environmental threats. Plastic waste is visible, but the true scale of the problem and our individual role in it remains incomprehensible. Cyrill Gutsch, founder and CEO of Parley for the Oceans, supports Doconomy to provide tools and technologies that allow decision makers to own part of the solution and turn their sense of purpose into measurable progress.

Doconomy supports the Parley organization and the Parley Ocean Plastic Program, which aims to end marine plastic pollution from three angles. Avoid plastic as much as possible. Intercepts plastic debris from the marine environment. Redesign materials, methods, ideas and products. Parley has developed the idea of ​​converting marine plastic debris into premium materials used in non-disposable disposable plastic products, turning the product into a symbol of change. This raises awareness, facilitates financing, creates a connection between the product and its consumers, and facilitates the pursuit of material awareness and transparency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://biomarketinsights.com/doconomy-and-parley-for-the-oceans-join-forces-through-impact-tech-innovation/

