Why Western Relations Are Hurting Startups





Silicon Valley has long been the ultimate symbol of innovation, disruptive startups, and big tech.

Meanwhile, the European technology sector is much slower to bloom, partly due to tighter protection regulations and historically lacking investment in R & D.

Yann Lechelle, CEO of Scaleway, a cloud service provider that runs global startup programs, is not only capable of change, but also needed for the growth of the European technology sector and the prosperity of both US and European startups. I think it is.

Sifted Rechel interviewed how the United States and Europe can build it for a healthier world industry.

What are the current issues between the US and European technology industries?

The United States tends to be monopolistic on a global scale and is too dominant. Europeans have no opinion on how the future of technology will evolve, as it utilizes much of the market.

“US companies believe that getting the European market is theirs, especially when it comes to data protection issues …”

American companies believe that getting the European market is theirs. This is especially true for data protection issues. The US Chamber of Commerce has published an article on the view that European companies are beginning to interfere with US companies through GDPR regulations. This is because US companies have less access to the European market, hindering job creation in the United States. You see the idea.

Why is this important for startups, especially those with global ambitions?

Currently in Europe, there is a very interesting and essential political debate on issues such as promoting digital and technological sovereignty, the resilience and competitiveness of the EU, and how to provide a fair playing field between the EU and the United States. Is being done. All of these discussions address higher levels of industrial and geopolitical concerns, but also have a direct impact on startups.

The essence of Silicon Valley and its dominance is based on decades of successful startups and entrepreneurs who continue to drive this self-fulfilling prophecy. Potential bright ideas are driven by smart venture capital through a novel filtering process.

This has spawned trillions of dollars in the world’s most powerful companies, most of them in California. The difference today is that these companies are trusted in almost every aspect of their online activities around the world.

But what does that really mean for European startups? Is there room for them to get some of the pies?

Start-ups around the world wanted to withdraw or acquire one of these mega companies. However, given the sheer number of startups around the world, it is no longer possible to rely on Big Tech to build an exit strategy by writing large checks.

With more VC funding, more startups and more bankruptcies worldwide, these big companies have found another way to dominate through free cloud credits.They are [credits] Not only will it allow start-ups to scale on the platform, but it will also help create economically binding dependencies in relation to future growth …

“Startups around the world wanted to withdraw or buy one of these mega companies, but it’s no longer possible to build an exit strategy by relying on Big Tech to write big checks. “

Free credit is like investing in a startup … but instead of expecting a single big payback, it guarantees dividends from all startups that survive the first year, and dividends are cloud startups It increases every year as consumption increases.

And is it appealing to single startups who don’t like free credit? But at the macro level, it’s an ecosystem disaster recipe to strengthen the dominant position of big tech players and weaken competition. For startups, it doesn’t matter until they’re big enough to bother large established players.

In other words, the current situation supports the status quo. The giant US players enjoy the most profits at the top, while the innovative challengers are at the bottom. And EU regulation indirectly helps the situation.

Why?

By voting for the GDPR, Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, Europe sought to point out that it was time to update privacy standards, readjust the rules of competition and give power back to citizens.

The intention never fell into competitive hostilities between the EU and the United States. But it inevitably strains the relationship. Because, in the end, all regulations say: You have gone too far and will impose a barrier to entry.

This is bad for the United States and for us. Barriers to entry can make the market a bit old and difficult for even in-house players to access.

The United States really needs to see Europeans as partners, and they will stand to win in the long run. The stronger Europe is in a proper regulatory framework, the more competitive it will be and the better the United States will be.

Therefore, the United States wants access to EU data, and the EU does not want to provide it. So how do you move forward?

We need to promote a more collaborative approach to data sharing based on mutual respect.

Antitrust laws also need to create an environment where competition is synonymous with fair play, innovation and wealth creation. It’s not about owning a game, it’s about allowing different players, big or start-ups, to shape the digital future of our planet.

“We need to promote a more collaborative approach to data sharing based on mutual respect.”

We can make progress if politicians and policy makers keep this concept of balance and true partnership in trade in mind.

And there are some hopes. The recently announced EU-US Trade Technology Council may be the last chance to build a balanced and fair digital society and markets. In this globalized world, the next innovation can bring a decisive competitive advantage and an idealistic advantage, so Americans and Europeans, especially if China adheres only to its own rules. I don’t have time to quarrel.

We need to remember that it was a historic partner and united by humanist values ​​shared with a common past.

Sign up for the Scaleway Startup Program Now

Understanding how to navigate the tricky Atlantic waters between the US and the EU is essential for start-ups looking to scale globally.

The Scaleways Startup Program is a cloud computing partnership designed for early stage startups looking to grow, scale and run over a period of 6 months to 1 year. Successful candidates for the program will receive technical assistance, resources, advertising, and (of course) 30k worth of cloud services and tools.

Please read the details of the program and apply here.

Sponsorship

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sifted.eu/articles/eu-american-tech-working-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos