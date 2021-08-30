Rich insights at the Asiafruit Business Forum





The Asiafruit Business Forum provides takeaway messages on the latest advances in fresh food technology, retail and marketing.

Held at Fruitnet’s studio in Melbourne, this digital event is part of the Asiafruit Congress, which will take place September 28-29, 2021.

The Asiafruit Business Forum program features expert presentations from various leaders throughout the value chain.

“Fresh Tech” is the theme of the first day (September 28th), a presentation that highlights innovative solutions for the fresh food industry, from how to use data more effectively to the future of post-harvest automation. Will be done.

Media and Research Leader Jack Ellis-Venture Capital Company AgFunder’s Asia Pacific sets the stage for the session with an overview of Asia’s ag-tech landscape. Ellis details the key trends, developments and challenges facing this sector.

Adam Cumming, CEO of New Zealand-based Radford Software, tackles the topic “How to Use Data More Effectively,” and James French, Innovation Head of Tomra Fresh Food, on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Describes whether it is used in. Power the pack house of the future.

A presentation from the New Zealand-based Jenkins Group will also focus on automation and present a case study of Apollo-produced packers.

Daikin Reefer’s Ah Huat Goh completes the first day program of the Asiafruit Business Forum, highlighting the benefits of ActiveCA.

On the second day of the Asian Fruit Business Forum (September 29th), “Retail and Consumers” will be the focus of attention, with a presentation by fresh food marketing and branding experts.

Using an example of her work at the California Table Grape Commission, Allison Diaz emphasizes the power of the health message in the current pandemic climate.

Xin Yi Lim, Executive Director of Pinduoduo’s Sustainability and Agricultural Impact, explains how her company is improving farmers-consumer connections, and farmers adopting technology to integrate into their businesses. Discuss efforts to help you do this.

Experienced fresh food marketer and merchandiser John Baker of Produce Marketing Australia will hold a workshop on retail training, and Gilad Sadan of NAVI Co Global will share his thoughts on the future of sustainable packaging.

The Asiafruit Business Forum is hosted on Fruitnet’s easy-to-use online platform and is used by thousands of attendees at global events specific to the berry, tomato and grape sector.

Sessions will be screened daily after Asiafruit Congress region-specific tracks in Asia Pacific / Americas and EMEA / Americas.

View the entire Asiafruit Business Forum program and register for free from the Asiafruit Congress website.

