Investors Create Beeline for HR Tech Start-ups





Mumbai: HR Tech start-ups that provide full-stack talent management for large and small businesses are gaining attention among the investor community. Since January, these companies have raised about $ 200-250 million from investors, according to data compiled by ET.

As small businesses also need cloud-based HR solutions, there is a huge market they are trying to address, venture capital investors, HR experts and bankers told ET.

Companies such as Apna.co, My Ally, Refyne, DarwinBox, Sense, Advantage Club and Protonn have been raising money from risk investors since January.

Opportunities in this sector have emerged in two ways. On the one hand, there is formalization in this sector, and on the other hand, the pace of digitization is accelerating. This will bring huge market opportunities to billions of dollars, said Nirmit Parikh, founder of Apna.co.

In June, Apna.co raised $ 70 million in a round, which, after raising funds, was valued at $ 570 million, five times higher than in the previous round in March.

Transaction flow in this sector is increasing every month.

The first three stories today highlight how the pandemic has changed the way companies hire, manage, and retain employees.

Read Now Last week, employee engagement platform Advantage Club raised $ 1.7 million from Y Combinator, Broom Ventures, Kunal Shah and others. Prior to that, Hiration, an AI-powered career platform that helps professionals create high-impact resumes and find jobs, raised $ 3 million from Prime Venture Partners, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator. .. In July, InfoEdge acquired HR technology company DoSelect for about $ 3 million, professional networking platform CoffeeMug.ai raised $ 625,000 from Paradigm Shift Capital and AngelList India in the pre-seed round, and professional employment organization platform Multiplier led by Sequoia. Raised $ 4 million from investors. Capital India Surge.

These deals show action in space, and experts believe it will only intensify.

There is unmet demand from SMEs who want to establish HR solutions within their organization. Mohan Kumar, founder of Avataar Ventures, says HR technology companies are gaining momentum as these companies prefer cloud-based, technology-focused products. His company led a $ 16 million round in June of this year on the AI-led talent engagement and communications platform Sense. For decades, the space was undisturbed and dominated by several large corporations. But now startups are adding value, especially closing the gap to address the needs of gigs and temporary workers. He said the total addressable market is huge.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a paradigm shift in the way HR functions are performed. The role of HR has changed with a major shift to remote or hybrid working models, such as recruitment, deployment, training, grooming, assessment, and other human-related features. This is driving the HR technology space, which was largely undeveloped so far, but is now heavily invested.

Unlike e-commerce and other areas accelerated by pandemics, Anshuman Das, CEO of CareerNet and Longhouse Consulting, HR tech is an area with few use cases until the widespread adoption of home-based work by pandemics. .. The economy surrounding HR technology has been created in a post-Covid way and will see more innovation in the coming days. Opportunities in this area are enormous and will stay here. ”

Experts believe that the rise in the gig economy will further accelerate this trend. Restructuring the entire sector will lead to more funding. Employee health and skill improvement are also new themes in the field of HR technology.

Human resources development-based start-ups are attracting attention because they bring talent management and skills to the forefront of the organization. With cloud-based HR solutions in a rapidly changing and changing work environment, CHRO will lead this transformation and define a new working world, EY India’s e-commerce and consumer internet partner and national leader. Said Ankur Pahwa.

For companies that have pioneered the Indian market, culturally similar markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are the next step in growth.

Sourabh Deorah, co-founder of Advantage, said: club. The company says it is pursuing $ 13 billion in revenue opportunities in this area.

