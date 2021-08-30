4 Privacy First Google Search Choices You Should Try





Google is at the heart of the digital life of billions of people. Use Chrome as your web browser every day, use Gmail for emails, back up your photos to Google Photos, watch videos on YouTube, plan your trip using Google Maps, and save all your files to Google Drive There is likely to be.

All of these Google services are used by over a billion people, but Google’s deepest integration into our lives comes from its original product, Search. As of June 2021, Google Search is used on 87% of computers. And its mobile market share was even higher, reaching 94%.

Google has repeatedly had problems with competition regulators around the world for exploiting its search advantage. However, despite its strong position, there are many other search rivals. Some have been around for more than a decade, others are new.

Many alternative search engines accept that they can’t compete with the size of Google, which has been crawling and indexing the web for decades. Instead, they strive to stand out by putting people’s privacy first. They claim they don’t collect people’s personal data, and their business model doesn’t revolve around selling targeted ads based on your behavior.

This can mean that the search experience isn’t as smooth as Google, but many can be willing to compromise to escape the tech giant. Here are some Google search options you should try.

DuckDuckGo

Founded in 2008, DuckDuckGo is probably the most widely known Google search rival. At the beginning of 2021, privacy-focused search engines passed over 100 million daily search queries for the first time, and since then have averaged over 90 million per month.

Searches on DuckDuckGo are completely anonymous, the company says. The search results are provided by Microsofts Bing and 400 other sources. It does not collect the questions you ask or your personal information. According to the company, IP addresses and other unique identifiers are not stored in the search log. This means that you cannot create a user profile for you.

Like Google, companies make money through the ads that appear around your search results. Unlike Google, these ads are broad and you may see Toyota ads when you search for a new car based on a particular term. This is different from the ads that appear in Google search results. These ads combine your search history with other information that Google has about you to show what you expect to be more relevant.

Start page

I want google search results but no google? The start page may be the answer. The company provides Google search results without you being tracked. Startpage anonymously sends your query to Google and returns Google results privately, the company’s website states. It adds that Google never sees you and doesn’t know who made the request.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2006, Startpage says it doesn’t store people’s personal data or search history and your IP address is deleted by the server. The company also says it will block price trackers and prevent advertisers from displaying ads to you based on your online history. (Ads from Google search results will be displayed). You can also click on an anonymous view that claims to work like a VPN in the search results.

The experience isn’t exactly the same as Google Search, but the results are the same. For example, if you search for something in news such as Boris Johnson, Google will display the latest news article carousel before the search results. Google also includes Johnson’s latest tweets, his videos and photos. Use Startpage to get rid of the confusion and get the URL.

Mosique

Mojeek does not use search results from other search engines. Instead, the UK search engine, launched in 2006, is building its own web index. Do this in the same way as Google or Bing. Corporate crawlers that troll the web and collect information about pages are indexing over 4 billion web pages.

This crawl isn’t as widespread as Google in 2013. Google says it indexes 30 trillion web pages 100 billion times a month, but Mojeek says that approach means that you have complete control over the search results you see. The company claims that it needs an index to replace the index managed by Big Tech. In 2018, the company stated that it was imperative to create and modify its own algorithms from scratch to display high-quality, unbiased results.

