Apple faces potential payment reforms





Apple, Google and others could be further regulated as the federal government begins to review Australia’s payment regulation framework.

After the treasurer’s advice, the current approach is inconsistent, complex and inadequate for new payment ecosystems such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg.

The changes have been touted by treasurers as as devastating as consumer data rights across the economy, and without a new government-led strategic direction, Australia’s payment system would be by foreign big tech. There is a warning that it will be manipulated.

Some of the proposals have far greater authority for treasury personnel, including new authority to direct payment regulators and specify providers to tighten regulation for national interests.

A payment system review conducted by KWM partner Scott Farrell from October to June was released by the government on Monday. The current payment framework provides a secure and effective service, but it turns out to be too complex without a clear strategic direction.

Farrell, who designed Australia while still developing consumer data rights, said Australia’s payment systems have evolved into an ecosystem from outside the traditional boundaries, separating traditional services from several new providers. I said I did. However, according to reviews, Australia’s regulatory architecture has not kept pace and has remained relatively unchanged over the last two decades.

It recommended the government’s greater role in setting strategic directions, including formal planning. Greater coordination between payment regulators. More designation rights; a single step-by-step payment licensing framework.

This review recommended that finance professionals constantly decide to strengthen the leadership, vision and oversight of the Australian payments ecosystem and serve consumers and businesses that rely on it.

Treasury officer Josh Frydenberg said the review describes disruptive technologies such as digital wallets and cryptocurrencies and points to the need for reforms to buy now and pay for services later. Said.

The payment ecosystem is in the midst of rapid change. New technologies, business models and participants are transforming old payment systems. This not only brings more convenience and opportunity, but also poses more complex and new risks, the Finance Minister said in a joint statement with Digital Economy Minister Jane Hume.

The government is currently reviewing the 15 recommendations made in the report and will discuss them before the response is provided by the end of the year.

However, Frydenberg foresaw that reforms would target the growing role of major U.S. tech companies in the payments ecosystem, and in an Australian Financial Review opinion piece, it was the decision on the future of payment systems. I warned that it was only in Silicon Valley.

Under the proposed reforms, companies are more easily designated as payment providers.

This review called for reserve banks to be able to designate new and emerging companies as payment systems for the public good, but finance personnel, if in the country, have payment systems and designated payment systems. Has similar authority to specify participants in. I’m interested in doing so.

The new authority for treasury personnel includes the authority to instruct regulators to create regulatory rules and to give binding instructions to payment system operators or participants.

Governments also need to strengthen their purchasing power by using the payment system that best suits the needs of Australians.

Other recommendations include a new single-step payment licensing framework. The framework is in line with another new list of regulated payment features, eliminating the need for applicants to go through multiple regulatory agencies.

Instead, apply through the ASIC, which will coordinate with other relevant regulatory agencies on behalf of the licensee. The various regulators continue to be responsible, leaving individual obligations for the various authorizations.

According to reviews, the new single-payment licensing framework facilitates access to licenses to payment systems and recommends that the RBA consult with operators to develop common access requirements in a more transparent way. I have.

The review also recommended better coordination of Australian payment regulators and industry standards. This includes the Treasury again leading the coordination between regulatory agencies.

This month’s Joint Parliamentary Committee on Business and Financial Services considered new payment issues, such as paying now and the role of digital wallets. Evidence to the Commission that tech giants’ involvement in payments is harming local industries has sparked an ugly quarrel between Commonwealth Bank and Apple.

