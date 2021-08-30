Retail Banking: View: Google’s commitment to retail banking in India poses a threat to traditional lenders





Will banks encounter the unfortunate fate of newspapers? As the tech industry sneaks into India’s licensed deposit handling agencies, it’s time to take this issue seriously.

Alphabet Inc.s Google already offers one of the two most popular payment wallets in the country. But now Google Pay wants to push the time deposit products of a small Bank of India that doesn’t have many of its own retail debt franchises. According to the press release

Small Finance Bank will offer Google Pay customers up to 6.85% interest on a year’s funding as part of a branded commercial experience on the platform. The Mint newspaper, which reviewed the application interface built by Bangalore-based fintech Setu, said other lenders could also sign up.

This move is globally important. It demonstrates the sparse nature of financial institutions in their core operations, such as receiving deposits, and their vulnerability to attacks from online search, social media, and e-commerce giants. Alphabet, Facebook Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. can pose far greater challenges to retail lenders than FinTech start-ups that don’t have the size of a platform business. Like India, Challenger banks, which are short of deposits, can lock on technology intermediaries with hundreds of millions of active users. If a giant attacks the fortress, even larger banks will lose control of the bank.

China’s homemade tech giant has already shown how easy it is to get rid of traditional lenders from lending. In an expanding user network, real-time non-financial data can be a more powerful forecasting tool than bank-trusted credit scores. Adding a layer of financial activity to your online platform will bring you even more information. Jack Mass Ant Group pursued this advantage thoroughly before Beijing intervened to cut its wings.

Silicon Valley didn’t have a chance in China. But it is in a stronger position in the world’s second most populous country, and everything related to money is increasingly connected to open networks. The bank’s historic moat has been broken by innovation.

For example, a government digital identification system of 1.3 billion people makes paper trails and physical presence redundant, making the process of knowing a bank’s tedious customers (address verification or referral by another account holder) standard cheap. Protocol changed to a utility. A wallet can manage the process of establishing a customer ID and seeking her consent as easily as a bank.

Also, Indian deposit agencies do not have any special advantage in transferring retail money. Yes, they still have an account to send or receive funds. However, customers do not trade with bank apps or cards, but with Google Pay or Walmart Inc. Prefer to pay each other and pay the seller using PhonePe. The two wallets were used to transfer Rs 5 trillion ($ 70 billion) last month, giving the duo an 85% share of the market with more than 50 apps, including banks.

This is the power of the platform’s data network activity (DNA) loop, as researchers at the Bank for International Settlements explain. When Facebook’s WhatsApp Pay is ready, 500 million Indian users of messaging services will gain a foothold in the financial business.

The environment in which Silicon Valley invades banks is ripe. Equitas does not have an existing relationship with Google Pay customers who market regular products. Even after receiving the money, the lender may not be able to establish a long-term relationship with the saver. When the deposit matures, the money is simply returned to the bank account from which it came. It takes less than two minutes for the platform to book a deposit from the beginning, so if another lender offers a better deal, idle funds could go there next. Customer loyalty, which is often just inertia, no longer guarantees stickiness. Savers will increase.

If the playbook is successful, PhonePe, WhatsApp Pay, etc. may also want to copy it. The platform is paid and can easily extend insights into consumer behavior and payment flows to influence deposit mobilization. The higher the fee, the lower the profit of the bank. In particular, Indian state-owned lenders need to be more efficient. Alternatively, they need to reach out to regulators to curb tech giants. Amazon, Google and Facebook were all competing to build a brand new payment network in India, but another Mintha report last week said the central bank put the license on hold due to data security concerns. bottom.

Globally, banks and regulators are preparing for a challenge from Diem, a Facebook-backed project that promises to duplicate major world currencies to expand financial inclusion. However, lenders can be on slippery slopes without new payment methods. The majestic High Street presence no longer serves as a cheap funding ticket, as Big Tech claims to control the flow of yield-seeking savings.

Regulated financial institutions can retain a thick rulebook that accompanies the license to receive deposits and their privileges, but the platform will prominently display bank promotional offers or ambiguous corners. Decide whether to fill in. The same slow and painful decline that annihilated print media after readers and advertisers went online and publishers lost their control may also be waiting on the wings of banks. .. (Disclaimer: The opinions contained in this column are those of the author. The facts and opinions contained herein do not reflect the views of www.economictimes.com.)

