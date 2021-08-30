Searching for India’s Most Innovative Assistive Technology Startups in 2021 Using Prosus Social Impact Challenge (SICA) for Accessibility





The award-winning initiative aims to attract applications from start-ups in all regions of India.

New Delhi, August 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-This year’s survey of India’s most innovative assistive technology start-ups is underway with the launch of the Prosus SICA 2021 today.

Created by Prosus last year, this initiative is working with Invest India, Social Alpha and the World Health Organization to bring annual grants and the Prosus SICA mentorship program to Indian start-ups offering the most promising solutions in assistive technology. We are calling for access to.

Impact of Prosus SICA 2020

It is estimated that more than 70 million Indians live with some disability *, and the social impact of improving their lives and empowering people through assistive technology is immeasurable. Prosus SICA was recognized as a “CSR Initiative of the Year” by the AssisTech Foundation earlier this month.

Prosus has committed 16,500,000 Indian Rupees to the initiative over a three-year period and grants grants to three successful startups each year. Partners such as Invest India and Social Alpha offer additional mentoring and funding opportunities, and WHO supports the program with technical assistance.

In its first edition of 2020, Prosus SICA received more than 200 applications from 25 states and 7 Union Territories across India. The top three startups that have been recognized for their ingenuity and influence in various assistive technologies were Sohum Innovation Lab (Bangalore), NeoMotion (Chennai) and Stamuli (New Delhi).

In addition to top startups, two other finalists have been enrolled in the SICA Mentorship Program to support entrepreneurs and benefit from the experience of Prosus who supported their success: Cogniable (Delhi) And Thinkerbell Solutions (Delhi).

In the case of Prosus SICA 2021, a team of expert judges will come together to identify the innovative start-ups that are most likely to have a positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities. (Click here for information on the 2020 panel). Eligible startups can submit their application from now until October 19th. Top startups will be announced in December to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Sehraj Singh, India Managing Director of Prosus, commented: Despite the vibrant startup ecosystem, it served. We believe that the assistive technology market can thrive, and our excellent response to last year’s Prosus SICA initiative confirmed this belief. I am proud to continue this journey this year. Assistive technology space to participate in Prosus SICA 2021 and participate in our mission. “

Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India, said: Domestically, we will promote India and become a world leader in this field. “

Chapal Khasnabis, Head of Assistive Technology and Access to Medical Devices at WHO in Geneva, said: Prosus SICA is a unique program that brings together industry expertise, funding and execution capabilities. We are proud to be able to support programs that transform the Indian medical environment, backed by Indian-made assistive technologies, into her own population and beyond. “

Manoj Kumar, Founder and CEO of Social Alpha, said: , Social Alpha has been actively developing this sector through innovation curation, venture development and financial innovation to facilitate market access and customer recruitment. Create a world-class solution. “

Interested startups can learn more about Prosus SICA 2021 and the application process at https://www.startupindia.gov.in.

The top three startups will receive the following grants:

First prize: INR 25 Lakhs Second prize: INR 18 Lakhs Third prize: INR 12 Lakhs

In addition to granting grants, qualified startups will have the opportunity to work with Social Alpha, an incubator that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship across India. As an incubation partner, Social Alpha can also offer top startups equity up to $ 40,000.

The top five finalists will also participate in the Prosus SICA Mentorship Program and will benefit from Prosus’ experience in helping and succeeding entrepreneurs.

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Prosus operates and invests globally in long-term growth markets, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich their communities.

The group focuses on building meaningful businesses in the areas of online classification, food delivery, payments, fintech and educational technology in markets such as India, Russia and Brazil. Through its venture team, Prosus invests in areas such as health, logistics, blockchain and social commerce. Prosus is actively seeking new opportunities to partner with leading entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people’s daily lives. Today, Prosus companies and associates are helping improve the lives of more than 2 billion users worldwide.

For more information on Prosus and Prosus SICA, please visit https://www.prosus.com/prosus-sica.

LinkedIn: ProsusInIndia

Twitter: @Prosus_Ventures

Facebook: ProsusGroup

About Invest India

Founded in 2009, Invest India is a non-profit venture under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Department of Industry and Domestic Trade Promotion of the Government of India.

As a national investment promotion and facilitator, Invest India is focused on developing new partnerships for sector-specific investors to enable sustainable investment in India. In addition to its core team focused on sustainable investment, Invest India also partners with substantial investment promoters and multilateral organizations. Invest India is also actively working with several Indian states to build capacity and embrace global best practices in the areas of investment targeting, promotion and promotion.

LinkedIn: InvestIndia

Twitter: Investindia

Facebook: InvestindiaIPA

Instagram: Investindiaofficial

About social alpha

Social Alpha is a multi-step innovation curation and venture development platform for science and technology start-ups that addresses the most important social, economic and environmental challenges through entrepreneurship and the power of innovation to create markets. .. Since its inception in 2016, Social Alpha has supported more than 150 start-ups, including more than 50 seed investments. For more information, please visit www.socialalpha.org.

LinkedIn: Social Alpha

Twitter: @Social AlphaIN

Facebook: @Social AlphaIN

Instagram: socialalpha_in

About the World Health Organization

The World Health Organization provides global leadership in public health within the United Nations system. Founded in 1948, WHO works with 194 member states in six regions to promote health, keep the world safe and serve vulnerable people. From health emergencies, we provide better health and well-being to an additional billion people.

For more information, please contact:

Photo: https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604144/Prosus_SICA.jpg

Source Prosus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/search-underway-for-india-s-most-innovative-assistive-tech-startups-in-2021-with-prosus-social-impact-challenge-for-accessibility-sica–874491715.html

