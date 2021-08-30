Join us on October 20th at Skift Asia Summit Online – Skift





As Asia endures a complex path to recovery, Skift will shed light on the region and its importance to the future of travel on October 20th. This day’s online summit brings together global leaders and innovators across APAC to take a keen look at the journey. Advances in Asia and its global impact.

Join the Skift Asia Summit online at 9am Singapore Standard Time on October 20th and hear Skift editors and research analysts consider the following major issues facing the APAC region: ..

How will Asia recover in the near future as Chinese overseas travelers are absent for a long time? With domestic tourism gaining new importance, which destination had the best strategy to market and attract local travelers? Will sustainability be a new foothold in the absence of mass tourism? Will domestic and international governments be forced to reduce their dependence on travel? What is the silver lining around startups and innovations that have gained or gained worldwide appeal through this pandemic? How long can airlines in the region survive with huge losses without the return of long-haul and business travelers? Travelers from Asia are a huge global market for the United States and Europe, so when will they return in pre-pandemic quantities? What is Asia’s role in the global travel industry in the future?

Join us on October 20th at the Skift Asia Summit

We’ve heard from top executives in the industry about the future path, so please join us.

Keith Barr, IHG CEO Alfan Hendro, Traveloca CEO Laura Holsworth, Booking.com APAC Vice President and Managing Director Jennifer Sea, Marriott International Home & Villa Vice President, AirAsia Group President of AirAsia Digital

This is a must-see event for anyone looking for insights into Asia’s recovery from a pandemic, corporate strategies for rebuilding and growth, and new trends that may emerge when travelers return.

way to participate

The registration fee for this event is $ 145 per ticket. Participants around the world will be able to watch the video live on October 20th. In addition, it will be possible to watch on demand after the event, and it will be possible to watch at the convenience of the participants.

Register now for the October 20th Skift Asia Summit

