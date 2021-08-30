GoPros’ next flagship action camera leaks





It looks like the GoPro Hero 10 Black image and specs have been completely leaked. According to WinFuture, which accurately leaked the Hero9 Black that was redesigned around the same time last year, the new flagship GoPro action camera is just a miniature of last year with a more powerful GP2 processor with an overall improved GoPro design. Performance that looks almost the same as a cam.

The new GP2 processor is expected to significantly improve performance by supporting 5.3K video shot at smooth 60 fps or 4K video recorded at 120 fps to help slo-mo. This is an improvement over last year’s flagship products, the 5K30 and 4K60. Hero 10 Black can record at 2.7K and 240fps for even more motion control, but at a lower resolution. According to marketing materials and packaging seen by WinFuture, there is also a new image sensor that will increase the resolution of photos from 20 megapixels to 23 megapixels.

The front display has been taken over since last year, but the blue logo is new. Image: WinFuture

GoPros’ excellent in-camera software stabilization also sees updates to HyperSmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse video. Features such as a watertight case up to 10 meters deep, touch and voice control, and front and rear displays have been taken over since last year.

No pricing or release information yet (Hero 9 Black is currently priced at $ 399.99 without a subscription), but if history is retained, it should be announced within a few weeks. Check out WinFuture for previous photos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/30/22648027/gopros-hero-10-black-leak-specs-date-price The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos