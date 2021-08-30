CU’s “fast followers” on the road to innovation





Pre-pandemic credit union (CU) members were unlikely to see financial institutions (FIs) as digital innovators, and instead praised their experience at real branches. The physical branch was an important factor in building trust and maintaining member loyalty.

But now everything is different. The pandemic has spurred a major digital transformation of CU in the midst of a rapidly changing competitive environment. On the one hand, there’s tech-savvy digital-only FinTech, with some Neobanks valued at tens of billions of dollars.

On the other side is the Big Five (JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, etc.), which has invested $ 11 billion in the past few months to upgrade its business and may be called the Big Five.

Nevertheless, through extensive discussions with CU executives and PYMNTS Karen Webster, CU has succeeded in adopting technology to deliver personalized omni-channel services while rethinking the branching experience in the connected economy. It became clear that there was.

Panelists included PSCU President and CEO Chuck Fagan. Mike Upton, Chief Technology Officer, First Tech Federal Credit Union; Senior Vice President of BECU Digital Mike Zell. Brad Patterson, Vice President of Digital Transformation, PenFed Credit Union; Yana Melnichuk, Vice President of Digital Banking, Coast Capital Savings

See fast followers

CUs may or may not be state-of-the-art, but they have found a successful mooring as a fast believer. Its success in relation to investments already made is evident in PYMNTS data showing that 80% of CU members are very happy with CU innovation, with 11% fewer CU members switching FI to innovation. That was a year ago.

These high levels of satisfaction are noteworthy as CU’s presence in Washington and South Carolina says Zell has intensified competition with FinTech and Challenger Bank over the past year. As panelists pointed out, CU does a great job of helping tech-savvy users get online in a fuss when navigating their daily financial life and everyday banking operations. Did.

Against this background, PenFeds Patterson continues to focus on pursuing digital frictionless channels defined by mobile, web, and even phone-based conduits (such as call centers) in combination with branches. Said that. The shift was agile and chimed at Upton when CU (including himself) saw most of their historic business (80% of the First Tech Federal Credit Union) coming from the branch. ..

But, as Upton said, almost overnight, 80 percent of our new account openings came through digital channels.

Operated in Canada, Melnichuks FI digitally releases several tools for retail and small business members within weeks of the pandemic, providing government support and payments to individuals (electronically). ) Needed to be provided.

As Upton pointed out, we are very comfortable proclaiming that we are fast believers. We are not anxious to be state-of-the-art or state-of-the-art. We do not feel that it helps our members in the best possible way.

He said cutting-edge or cutting-edge technology goals are larger than other priorities, and fast followers can more wisely target their products to unmet needs.

He explained that fast believers are not working on innovation for innovation. It must show value to our members and our employees.

The role of the branch

Part of the big change depends on rethinking the branching experience, Fagan said, adding that CU has come a long way in reconfiguring its physical footprint and the services available there. .. In fact, 57% of respondents surveyed in the PYMNTS report say branch office settings remain important, but they rarely visit.

He said it might look small in square feet. It may seem small in terms of the number of people sourcing it, but the brand still plays a very important focus. It will evolve.

Branches are taking a consulting approach, according to Patterson, and bringing transactions from digital to the real world will be key to maintaining consumer engagement.

According to Upton, branches are reminiscent of human connections, and there is no digital warmth that people may feel.

The role of partnership

The Panel noted that there is leverage to be gained (and technical hard labor and huge capital investment to avoid) in an impressive partnership with FinTechs, which may be considered cutting edge. As Melnichuk has observed, partnerships help CU enter into providing new loyalty, personalization, and self-service-guided fraud prevention services to its members.

According to Upton, there is a co-competitive strategy that allows us to partner with many of the early FinTechs.Published its own developer [application programming interface (API)] A portal through an open banking platform, recognizing that we build everything and not everything for everyone.

According to interviewees, CU will continue to invest in digital tools such as cashiers, artificial intelligence (AI) and financial wellness. In the meantime, there will be less paper checks (although it has proven to be a stubborn stubborn person in financial services) and less foot traffic to branches.

According to Fagan, the omni-channel strategy will dominate in the coming months and years.

Building each of these channels will be a sweet spot for credit unions so that consumers can better enjoy a wide range of personalized experiences.

