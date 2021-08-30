Are you using Google Drive for Work?Here’s how to encrypt and keep your files secure:





Encryption is the best option to keep your files safe from prying eyes. Especially if you plan to store these files in the cloud, which is prone to data breaches and other security issues. There are many ways to protect your cloud data, but Google needs to add true password protection to Google Docs. Below are some tips on how to lock down documents stored in Google Drive.

Encrypt your document using Word

For users with Microsoft Office installed on their PC, the built-in encryption feature is the easiest option available. Open the required document and[ファイル],[ドキュメントの保護],[パスワードで暗号化]Proceed in the order of. Then select the password for the file and upload it to Google Drive, and don’t forget it as you will lose the file forever if you forget it.

Encrypt your document using Acrobat

If you have a paid Acrobat plan,[ファイル]>[パスワードを使用して保護]You can password protect the PDF and enter the password with. This will prevent Google from reading the file.

Try to keep your device safe

Services such as Google Slides, Documents, and Spreadsheets may not have separate password protection, but Google’s servers do. To protect your documents from outsiders, enable two-factor authentication, use strong passwords, and for best results, use hardware security keys such as YubiKey and Titan.

Use Boxcryptor

If you plan to encrypt non-Office documents, or if you don’t have Microsoft Office, try Boxcryptor, which is similar to Google Drive, Dropbox, and other cloud storage services. To install Boxcryptor, you need to enable Google Drive in your Boxcryptor settings. Then right-click on the file you want to protect, select Boxcryptor, and then select Encrypt. This will allow you to view the files in Google Drive, but you will not be able to access them unless you have Boxcryptor installed and logged in.

Use Veracrypt

Veracrypt is a very powerful platform, completely free and can be used with any cloud storage service or device. It is available for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

