Accenture moves to the cloud with the launch of Indonesia’s Innovation Center

Global consulting firm Accenture has opened a new cloud innovation center in Indonesia as it strives to outpace the expected growth rate of the Southeast Asian cloud market.

The new Accenture Innovation Center (AICCI) for Cloud Indonesia will work to highlight the company’s goal of driving the growth and digital transformation of its fast-growing start-up ecosystem, enterprises and government agencies.

Accenture said in June this year that it plans to launch a center in July. According to Tanjung Puranto, Associate Director of Cloud Intelligence Engineering in Indonesia, the purpose was to introduce cloud use cases across different cloud platforms as a reference.

Arrived a month later than expected and only the center’s virtual iteration started. Virtual visitors can immerse themselves in a high-touch, high-tech experience designed to showcase the potential of cloud-based solutions based on the business of individual clients. needs.

Accenture customers choose an all-day strategic session with the Accenture Cloud First Team to focus on how cloud solutions can help them move their business forward, or one or two specific challenges that cloud computing can address. You can select the target session that you guessed.

The launch of the physical version of the center has not yet arrived. However, due to the physical facilities planned for the next phase of center development, the feasibility of cloud-first services that clients can customize to their specific needs and access from a catalog of actual tested use cases. And you can already start the security assessment.

At the same time, Accenture Cloud customers can leverage collaboration with the broad ecosystem of technology partners to reduce costs, increase agility, and increase security and flexibility.

In an era of compressed transformation, the cloud is the only and most powerful tool for organizations to master change, said Kher Tean Chen, Country Managing Director of Accenture, Indonesia, on August 26. It states in a statement announcing the increase. The center brings together Accenture’s deep technical know-how and industry expertise to help businesses deploy the cloud and transform their operations.

As innovation continues, we want to expand our collaboration with leading cloud ecosystem partners to deliver cost efficiency, business resilience, new experiences, and the operations needed to succeed for decades. It provides clients with the business speed and agility they need. come.

He added that today’s announcement is a testament to our support for the government roadmap for Industry 4.0 and a testament to our commitment to helping clients lead and operate cloud-first businesses. rice field.

The launch of the center will take place as cloud ingestion surges across the region. Accenture said the Southeast Asian cloud market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% between 2020 and 2024, referring to industry analyst company IDC figures.

But consulting firms want to beat that growth rate.

Accenture’s ambition is to outpace its growth by at least twice, said Lauranga Tinor, lead of Accenture CloudFirst’s ASIAM (Australia, Southeast Asia, India, Middle East and Africa). The region is investing in new features, solutions, partnerships and client engagement that drive innovation.

It focuses on three areas of investment in industry roadmaps, data models, and solutions for moving the entire industry to the cloud. Invest in better automation and technology to be more productive and move faster. Invest in sustainability and talent.

The Accenture Innovation Center in Cloud Indonesia is an integral part of Accenture CloudFirst, ensuring that we deliver value, speed and innovation to our clients throughout the cloud journey.

Accenture also said that the pandemic has evolved the cloud into an important strategic development driver for many Southeast Asian businesses and governments.

As a result, Accenture’s cloud-first strategy for clients aims to enable organizations to adapt to the accelerating digital transformation of the entire enterprise landscape and the associated cloud migration.

The cloud plays a key role in advancing Indonesia’s fast-growing digital economy and is the cornerstone of digital transformation that drives changes in the way businesses operate and creates value for stakeholders. Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Director of Informatics, said. Information Minister Johnny G. Plate.

We applaud Accenture for investing in the country’s vision of building a more inclusive economy and look forward to the Accenture Innovation Center in Cloud Indonesia bringing us closer to Indonesia 4.0.

Accenture unveiled plans to invest US $ 3 billion over the next three years to build capabilities for rapid cloud migration and digital transformation in the inflection point created by COVID-19 last September Did.

At the heart of the plan was a multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals that brought together Accenture’s broad industry and technology capabilities, ecosystem partnerships, and deep commitment to learning and skill-enhancing client employees. It was the establishment and launch of Accenture Cloud First, a partnership.

