The federal government wants to take over Apple and Google’s increasingly dominant position in Australia’s payment system. This is the reason.





The Treasury will grant new authority to work on Apple and Google to gain greater control over Australia’s payment infrastructure. Josh Frydenberg has flagged a new campaign to manage payment systems and force tech companies to tighten regulations. “Ultimately, if nothing is done to reform the current framework, only Silicon Valley will determine the future of payment systems, which are an important part of economic infrastructure,” Frydenberg told AFR. The Australian Government looks ready to look at how Silicon Valley handles billions of dollars worth of transactions each day and open a new frontier to fight big tech companies.

According to the Australian Financial Review (AFR), finance officer Josh Frydenberg has new authority to allow Canberra to instruct companies such as Apple and Google on how to operate mobile wallets and how to work with local financial institutions. I am seeking.

This move will help strengthen power over payments in Canberra and effectively take control of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This allows the Treasury to create new rules and force technology companies to comply with them. “Ultimately, if nothing is done to reform the current framework, only Silicon Valley will determine the future of payment systems, which are an important part of economic infrastructure,” Frydenberg told AFR.

That’s because policy makers are increasingly scrutinizing the significant impact of Australia’s technology platform. Australia is often subject to various regulations. The campaign is led by the Parliamentary Commission on “Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Financial Services.”

At the end of last month, CBA boss Matt Comyn told the committee that Apple’s dominance of 80% of the digital wallet payments market was a “cause of concern” and that it would set local regulations on $ 2 trillion companies. He said he wanted to strengthen it.

At the heart of the feud is the Near Field Communication (NFC) chip for Apple phones. This is a technology that allows iPhone users to “tap and go.”

If the chip is inaccessible, the bank will be forced to pay Apple each time a mobile payment is made via the iPhone’s mobile wallet. Mobile payments represent a growing part of the payments market and are a frustrating arrangement for incumbent banks.

Apple responded in a commission submission, claiming that Comyn’s comments were deliberately misunderstanding Apple’s business in order to overwhelm its competitors.

“At the heart of some banks’ claims about open access to NFC is the pursuit of anti-competitive models that negatively impact the customer experience, and the opposition to fair and reasonable rates,” he wrote.

Similarly, Google exerts significant influence on the payments sector through its own eponymous wallet.

Further reforms will be guided by a payment system review that has made 15 recommendations currently being evaluated by the Morrison government. Importantly, the review wasn’t punchy when it came to criticizing the RBA and other regulators for not intervening in the market.

The conclusion opens the door to a more aggressive approach. Canberra seems to think it’s best to take the lead in such efforts.

It follows a recent series of battles to reduce the impact of Silicon Valley. The Media Negotiation Code was finalized earlier this year in an attempt to redistribute power within the local media environment. Meanwhile, the Home Office has warned that Google and Amazon need to make sure they aren’t helping to raise money for dangerous militants.

The Parliamentary Commission on Mobile Wallets will continue its hearing on Thursday, when the Australian Small Business Organization Council (COSBOA) will appear.

