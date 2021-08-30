The new 2022 Dacia Jogger will be announced on September 3rd





The all-new Dacia Jogger, which replaces the Romanian brand Lodgy’s seven-seater MPV, will be unveiled at the Munich Motor Show next September.

We’ve spy on Jogger’s tests before, but these new teaser images from Dacia confirm the name of the car and give it the best look ever in the company’s new people’s career.

The car’s headlights clearly conform to Dacia’s new sophisticated design, and the rear lights are reminiscent of the Dacia Big Star concept car. The old badge has been abolished and the Dacia name is spelled out in large letters throughout the boot lid.

Dacia has never sold a Lodgy MPV in the UK, but if the price of the new jogger is the same as the Lodgy, the price can start at around 15,000. It easily undercuts commercial vehicle-based MPVs such as the Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Lifter. As Dacia says it evokes the brand’s outdoor spirit, joggers may be a bit more off-road than a typical MPV.

Dacia CEO Dennis Le Vott has already confirmed that Jogger will use the branded CMF-B platform to support Sandero’s Supermini and form the basis of all new Dacia models in the future.

Following the next announcement, Auto Express understands that the UK version of Jogger will arrive at the same time as the major European launch scheduled for late 2022. Confirmation follows a spy photo taken earlier this year. Right-hand drive version of the Dacia MPV undergoing winter testing.

In the medium term, it is unlikely that Jogger will be the only seven-seater in the Dacia range. The company launched a 4.6-meter-long SUV in late 2024 or early 2025, and Le Vott said the car previewed under the Big Star concept had at least five seats.

Read the review of the new Dacia Sandero Stepway now.

