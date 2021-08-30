Want to play Xbox games on your iPhone? Here’s how to do it in Xbox Cloud Gaming





Cloud gaming may be the future, but the future isn’t here yet. However, we’re one step closer with the ability to stream many Xbox Game Pass games to iPhones, iPads, and Windows PCs.

Yes-after two months of limited beta testing, Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is still in beta, arrived at all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers earlier this summer. (MacOS devices aren’t listed as noticeably compatible, but I was able to stream Xbox games to my MacBook and iMac.)

Cloud gaming, or game streaming, is similar to watching a Netflix movie. The content resides on a remote server somewhere and is sent to the screen in real time. What makes cloud gaming harder to run than video streaming is to send controller input (press a button to move the analog stick) to the cloud, perform game actions on its remote server, and screen the resulting video output.

But just as few people have downloaded full movies and DVDs yet, eventually the game discs will disappear (already released) and even full game downloads could be replaced by streaming. there is. Many games easily pass 50GB, which can save you a lot of download time and storage space.

Here’s how to participate in cloud gaming actions and what you need to know about it.

Premium membership required

Go to xbox.com/play and sign in to your Microsoft account if you’re not already logged in. XboxCloudGaming is supported on Chrome and Edge on Windows devices, or Safari on iPhone and iPad. Game Pass Ultimate is a $ 15 / month subscription that includes a lineup of over 100 games to play on both Xbox and PC.

Includes some, but not all, Game Pass games

This is for a subset of the Xbox library subset only. Games purchased and downloaded individually are not included, from Cyberpunk 2077 to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Only games from the GamePass library are included. The library adds and removes games on a regular basis, and not all Game Pass games exist, but there are quite a few. In addition to Outriders, Gears 5, and Doom Eternal, we’ve seen smaller indie games like Subnautica and Outer Wilds.

On-screen controls for the iPad.

Select games include on-screen controls to make your iPad and iPhone easier to use

That’s a pretty clever idea. Some games include common gamepad controls that are overlaid directly on the screen. Others add game-specific buttons. It turns out to be perfect for games where momentary timing is not essential.

Over the years, on-screen game controls on mobile phones and tablets have become quite sophisticated. This feels much more rudimentary and, frankly, less sensitive. But it’s an idea with a lot of potential. For example, playing Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire with on-screen controls on the iPad is exactly the deep iPad RPG experience I’ve always wanted.

Microsoft describes Xbox Cloud Gaming as “for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets.” Did you notice what’s missing there? MacBook and Mac desktop. Naturally, I tried it on a Mac. Chrome refused to recognize the controller and couldn’t launch the game. Safari was luckier, but still inconsistent. Performance also felt less stable than one of the officially supported platform forms.

It’s not time to throw the console yet

It’s great to see more games available in more places, but testing the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta also reminded me that game streaming isn’t enough yet. On both iPads and PCs, performance was often choppy and slow, the visuals were split into digital noise, and the controller input felt too slow and choppy. Even with a solid internet connection, the experience was very different. The most disappointing thing is how long the loading screen was waiting in the game. I often felt that loading game levels was slower than playing locally.

In other words, it’s the same issue that can occur with GeForce Now, Stadia, or other cloud gaming services. At best, you can forget that you aren’t playing on your gaming PC or console. However, experience is still inconsistent, especially in single-shrink-based games such as first-person shooters and competitive esports games.

