Apple critics say App Store changes aren’t enough





Apple has made some changes to its App Store policy, setting $ 100 million for small developers, but critics say the terms of the class action settlement give the company a grip on the digital market. It states that it will not loosen significantly.

Importance: Beyond the pending proceedings with developers, Apple is facing a proceeding from Fortnite developer Epic Games and antitrust inquiries in the United States, Europe and elsewhere. South Korea is also considering legislation that will force Apple to open iOS to alternative app stores.

News Promotion: In a settlement announced late Thursday, Apple has made some concessions, especially if the customer opts in using the email address that the developer collected in the app. It allows customers to be notified of the payment mechanism.

Apple also agreed to maintain a program for small businesses and ensure that search engines use certain objective results to generate results.

Yes, but: Critics quickly figured out what wouldn’t change. Specifically, Apple hasn’t changed the overall fee structure of the app. Also, third-party app stores and in-app payment mechanisms other than Apple are not allowed.

Between the boundaries: Apple is making some adjustments that allow it to live together, perhaps hoping to prevent courts and regulators from imposing stricter restrictions.

Note: Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the District Court, who hears the class action proceedings, is the same judge who will soon rule Epic’s federal proceedings against Apple. Gonzalez Rogers had previously expressed concern that Apple has restricted communication between developers and customers.

What they are saying:

Spotify Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez: Apple has suggested that concessions cannot address the most basic aspects of anti-competitive and unfair App Store practices. They are trying to divert the attention of policy makers and regulators and slow down the momentum being built around the world to address their actions. Match Group (Statement to Axios): “This is a live demonstration of their monopoly power: legal, regulatory scrutiny, promoting good PR for their benefit when developer complaints are imminent.” Make whimsical changes designed to do. Senator Amy Crobcher (D-NY): This new action by Apple is a good first step in addressing some of these competitive concerns. But we need to do more to ensure openness. The competitive mobile app market. This includes common sense legislation to set the rules for major app store paths. increase.”

