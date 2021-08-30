Genshin Impact 2.1 Countdown of release time to Baal and Sarah banners





Genshin Impact 2.1 will be released in just a few days. In short, there’s a lot of excitement about the upcoming arrival of new content in MiHoYo’s anime games. The final act of the Inazuma Archon Quest, several boss enemies, two new five-star weapons, and three new characters are in progress with the patch. Now you know when to drop. Spoilers, everyone.

MiHoYo will begin maintenance of the Genshin Impact 2.1 update on September 1st at 6am UTC + 8. The studio has just been announced on the game site. This corresponds to August 31st at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm BST. In compensation for the temporary server down, which took about 5 hours, MiHoYo again offers players some giveaways (300 primogems to be exact). That’s 60 every time the game goes offline with a 2.1 upload, but you can still get the full amount even if the update is dropped earlier than expected.

The big news of the 2.1 update includes the introduction of new characters. Shogun Raiden, Sara Kujo, and Kokomi will debut in the second banner on September 1st, arriving with the 2.1 update on the first banner.

The new locations that come with 2.1 include two new Inazuman islands called Watatsumi and Seirai. The new boss went down the path of Genshin (the spoiler alert is ahead, so scroll down if you don’t want to know). Hydro Hypostasis – and Trounce Domain Boss Signora.

Update notification for version 2.1 “The World Floating in the Moonlight”

Dear traveler,

The developer will soon start maintenance of the update. Once this is done, the game will be updated to the new version.

Click here for the full notification >>> https://t.co/3d9bdnokKS#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/sVR73h6sis

— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Then, of course, some new events and other features like fishing are coming. For a complete summary, check out that link for everything you know about Genshin Impact Update 2.1 and get ready for a new batch of content. For now, check out our guide to the best Genshin Impact Baal builds and the best Genshin Impact Sara builds for some useful tips before you arrive soon.

