China tightens restrictions on young gamers and bans school night play





China’s strict restrictions on how long minors can play online video games have become even more stringent. Chinese children and teens are banned from playing online games on school days, and government rules issued on Monday limit weekends and holiday nights to one hour a day.

The rules announced by the National Press and Publication Administration have tightened restrictions since 2019 with the aim of saying that the government is an increasing tragedy of online game addiction among schoolchildren. Old rules limited players under the age of 18 to playing games within 90 minutes on weekdays and 3 hours a day on weekends.

The administration said parents had complained that it was too generous and loosely coerced. The new rule sets the allowed time for gameplay on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 pm to 9 pm. The government said it would step up inspections to make sure game companies are implementing the restrictions.

Recently, many parents have reported that game addiction among some young people and children is seriously damaging their normal research, life, mental and physical health, the government said. Said in the explanation of the online question and answer session about the new rules. Parents demanded further limits and reductions in the time offered to minors by online gaming services, he said.

The new rules also reflect the government’s urge to abandon businesses to say that the Chinese Communist Party has unhealthy consequences, especially among teenagers and children.

Lily Feng, an office worker living in Shenzhen, southern China, says that some teenagers don’t listen to their parents’ discipline. She said her 10-year-old daughter was less interested in online games than Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, but added that the new restrictions set a good example. I think this is the right policy. It corresponds to the state that takes care of our children for us.

Last week, the Chinese government began worshiping teenage celebrities and cracking down on fan clubs, warning that celebrities’ pursuit of online followers is distorting the value of young people. On Friday, the China Cyberspace Administration banned celebrity rankings by popularity.

Online games are one of the most vibrant and profitable sectors in China’s internet industry, generating billions of revenues from players who pay to participate in online quests, wars and adventures. .. However, along the cultural compatibility of the request from a is Xi Jinping China’s leaders, there are signs that there is a growing official pressure for companies to take more strictly.

In April, the Chinese Ministry of Education ordered an online game company to prevent minors from playing every night from 10 pm. In early August, stock prices of Tencent Holdings and other major Chinese video game companies plummeted after Chinese newspapers called their products spiritual opium. This article picked out Tencent, which owns the Honor of Kings, a very popular game in China.

Chinese parents complained that their children were constantly finding new ways to sneak up beyond game time limits, a government-funded Beijing Children’s Legal Assistance Research Center reported in August. The book said. According to the report, many parents reported that after being absorbed in the game, there was a big change in their children’s temperament and personality, even if they became different people.

Tencent, who has already reduced the amount of time minors can spend in honor of the king, said he would comply with the new restrictions. The company said in its latest financial disclosure that in the second quarter of 2021, players under the age of 16 accounted for only 2.6% of China’s total gaming revenue.

In a statement, a Tencent spokeswoman has investigated and applied a variety of new technologies and features to protect minors since 2017. This will continue as Tencent adheres to and proactively implements the latest requirements from Chinese authorities.

Raymond Zhong contributed to the report. LiuYi contributed to the research.

