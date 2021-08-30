iPhone 13 may have satellite connection





Finally fun iPhone 13 rumors! If Apple sticks to that traditional schedule, it’s only a few weeks away from the new iPhone, and there are few rumors so far, saying it’s daringly boring. According to MacRumors, Apple prophet and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that it could be able to make satellite calls directly to the iPhone 13.

X60 probably supports another element of 5G

In a note to investors, Kuo claims that the customized Qualcomm X60 baseband chip will allow the iPhone 13 to connect directly to low earth orbit (or LEO) satellites. LEO satellites are probably the backbone of the Elon MusksStarlink Internet service, which relies on low earth orbit satellites to send the Internet to customers and avoid some of the common pitfalls of satellite Internet, such as high latency and common power outages. Best known.

But Starlink isn’t the only one using LEO satellites to connect. Hughesnet and OneWeb have joined forces to deploy Starlink’s competitors, and Immarsat has announced a new constellation aimed at merging with terrestrial 5G networks for a more global solution. .. More important to the iPhone rumors is Globalstar, whose stock price soared earlier this year when Qualcomm announced that its next X65 chip would support the Globalstars Band n53 tech. 3GPP previously approved band n53 as a 5G band.

If this rumor is true, the X60 may support another element of 5G. It currently consists of all combinations of technologies such as ultra-fast and limited range millimeter waves and the more popular but slower C-band. LEO 5G provides support where there are no towers yet to beam down other types of 5G speeds. This is especially useful in many rural areas where it is often difficult to get a 3G or 4G connection.

I still don’t know what that means for battery life. There is also a tree factor. Hopefully, the iPhone 13’s X60 chip will be less susceptible to tree interference than the Starlinks DishyMc Flatface.

