Apple acquires classical music service Primephonic – TechCrunch





To expand its offering of classical music, Apple today announced that it is equipped with Prime Phonic. Launched in 2014, the Amsterdam-based service focuses laser on music genres that are severely lacking in the general approach to Apple Music streaming.

This service will be effectively discontinued as a standalone product as it will be absorbed by the wider Apple Music platform. On September 7, Primephonic will shut down completely and Apple will prepare for the 2022 launch of a classical music app based on its own streaming service.

With a release published by Apple, Primephonic co-founder and CEO Thomas Steffans, artists love Primephonic and classic services, and work with Apple to give millions of listeners the best experience. Can now be provided. We can bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with a next generation of audiences.

According to an interview with Primephonics CTO published last year, the service was launched in 150 countries. It also seems to have older demographics than the more generalized streaming services.

Most of our users are over 55 years old, highly educated and relatively wealthy, Henrique Boregio told Mixpanel in 2020. Around the road.

For future offerings, Apple Music classic fans will use Primephonic’s best features, including improved browsing and search capabilities by composers and repertoires, detailed viewing of classical music metadata, new features and benefits. You can get a dedicated experience.

While the new classical service is being built, the company is offering existing Primephonic users an olive branch in the form of free Apple Music for six months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/30/apple-buys-classical-music-service-primephonic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos