How Does Remote Online Proctoring Work

Online testing may sometimes make it easier for test-takers to cheat. It is because no one is peering over their shoulders to make sure that they are completing their exams on their own. You have to find an ironclad method to stop them from cheating. Educational institutions now use remote online proctoring solutions to ensure the integrity of their exams.

In 2020, students across the globe had to give their exams online because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, not all test-takers were honest. Colleges and universities had to invest in digital proctoring solutions such as Janison remote online proctoring to curb cheating and ensure academic integrity. Leveraging these solutions, professors can keep a close eye on their students when they take their tests at home.

How Does Online Proctoring Solutions Work

Online proctoring solutions ensure the conduct of exams in a secure environment. They deter students from cheating by confirming their identities, locking their browsers, monitoring their activities through webcams, and more. Here is how remote online proctoring works.

Installation

If you are using a proctoring solution such as Janison remote online proctoring, ask your students to download it on their devices. They should do this before taking the online exam. Once they do that, you can easily monitor their behavior during the exam.

Authenticate Identity of Students

A study of 14,000 Australian university students found that around 8 percent of the surveyed students admitted taking an exam for someone else. And 4.2 percent also admitted that someone else wrote exams on their behalf. Students cannot do this after an online proctoring solution gets installed on their devices.

The solution enables you to verify the identities of your students. It does that by checking institution-approved identity cards of students, scanning their faces, and through other ways.

Webcam Monitoring

An online proctoring system monitors students through their webcams. So students have to download it on a computer or other device that comes with a webcam. And the remote online proctoring solution, such as Janison remote online proctoring, allows you to monitor and record in real-time.

You can ask live proctors to monitor your students and ensure that they abide by the exam rules. Or, you can also record through webcams of students. If an AI-powered technology notices that a student is trying to cheat, it will raise a flag.

Reviews Recorded Videos

Once the exam is complete, the recorded videos get uploaded for review. You can analyze it to make sure that no student cheated during the exam.

Student Privacy and Data

Many students are against proctoring systems because of privacy concerns. A reliable and safe remote online proctoring solution ensures the safety of data collected by it. And it only captures data that is needed to conduct a cheating-free online exam. And students’ data is not sold, shared, or marketed to third parties.

Final Words

When students think that no one is watching, they are likely to use their phones, books, and notes during their exams. The remote proctoring solution, such as Janison remote online proctoring, enables educational organizations to ensure that no student does that.