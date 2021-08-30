Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch line touts faster charging speeds and eventually wears OS3





Fossil announced the new Gen6 line of smartwatches on Monday. It arrives this fall and will receive an update to Google’s new Wear OS 3 in 2022. Despite its first launch on previous versions of Wear OS, Fossil touts Qualcomm’s faster Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip and zero to 80% charging speed in 30 minutes.

Watchline prices ranged between $ 299 and $ 319 in the US, roughly $ 220 to A $ 410, and pre-orders are now available.

Also, unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, which currently has Wear OS 3, Fossil’s Gen 6 includes support for iOS and Android, as well as additional Google services such as the Google Assistant.

Battery life in particular is a major focus for watches. In addition to charging claims, the watch includes a variety of battery modes for a maximum of 24 hours battery life of several days if you choose the extended battery mode.

This watch has 44mm and 42mm case size options, can withstand up to 3 ATMs of swimming (suitable for swimming, but may not be in the deep sea), has 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. .. Watch health sensors include a sensor for continuous heart rate tracking and a Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen.

Fossil is one of several manufacturers supporting Google’s new Wear OS 3 smartwatch platform, announced earlier this summer as a collaboration between Google and Samsung. Watch platforms will also receive features from Fitbit after Google counters the acquisition of fitness wearable makers. Fitbit will also build its own Wear OS 3 watch at some point, but until then recently announced the Fitbit Charge 5, a fitness-focused wearable that doesn’t run any version of Wear OS.

