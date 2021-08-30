Instagram requires users to offer birthdays – TechCrunch





Instagram begins encouraging users to share their birthdays with the service (if they haven’t done so already). The company today announced that it will launch a notification pop-up asking you to add a birthday to “personalize your experience.” However, the prompt can only be rejected a few times before it becomes a requirement. The move is part of Instagram’s bigger goal of creating new safety features for younger users, the company explains. This includes teen privacy protection introduced earlier this year and Instagram’s long-term plan to launch a version of the service for users under the age of 13.

In March of this year, Instagram unveiled a new feature that makes it more difficult for adults to reach teens via the app. Then, in July, the company announced a series of major changes to the default settings for new users under the age of 16. This makes these users’ accounts “private” by default, limiting suggestions elsewhere in the app. In addition, adults who have their accounts flagged as “potentially suspicious” are now restricted from contacting and interacting with other minors.

Starting this week, Instagram says that pop-up notifications will be displayed when users who haven’t shared their birthday yet open the Instagram app.

These notifications are displayed several times, but at some point the user[今すぐではない]You will not be able to close the message by tapping. Instead, to continue using Instagram, ultimately everyone needs to share their birthday.

It also now requires you to share your birthday information when you come across a post with a warning screen. These screens, which hide content that is flagged as sensitive or graphic, are not new. However, Instagram never asked for the user’s birthday before showing the hidden content.

The birthday input form itself is not complicated. Just scroll to select the month, day and year of your birthday.

Of course, it’s generally known that kids lie to these entry forms to get around the restrictions when signing up for the app. In this regard, Instagram has developed AI technology to help identify accounts that children may have lied to. For example, you might be able to guess someone’s birthday based on a comment left in a “Happy Birthday” post that references the user’s age. The company also pointed out that based on other signals, users need to verify their age when Facebook technology determines a discrepancy between the age submitted by the user and the actual age, in this area. Suggests further plans for.

Instagram says the technology is still in the “early stage”, but it does include a menu of options that allow someone to see their age.

Having a user’s birthday on hand isn’t just about enhancing the protection of recently released teens. Instagram is also working to bring the app to younger users. This is a decision that has been hit by hostile reactions from legislators and consumer advocacy groups. In addition, age remains an important data point for ad targeting. Instagram continues to target ads based on age, gender, and age group, even if marketers withdraw their ability to target teens using interest data and activities in other apps. Allow.

The company is currently one of the many companies that have deployed them prior to regulations that force young teenage users to deploy additional protection. Earlier this year, TikTok, YouTube, and Google also announced changes in how teens use the service and target ads in anticipation of regulatory crackdowns. Each created their own set of teen safety features, but the changes primarily addressed making the default settings for new teen users more restrictive.

According to Instagram, new birthday pop-up notifications will begin appearing in the mobile app this week and will continue to roll out over the next few weeks to reach more users.

