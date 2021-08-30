Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: Almost Perfect Foldable





Samsung’s 2-in-1 device, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is part of a smartphone, part of a tablet is a full-size smartphone that folds up to show another 6.7-inch display inside.

There are some updates compared to last year’s Z Fold 2, but the faster processor and S-Pen support a price of $ 1,799, especially when compared to other powerful smartphones on the market. Ultimately it limits its appeal.

Fast and almost perfect expensive phone

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 aims to combine mobile phones and tablets into one device to offer the best of both worlds. It has great hardware and all the performance you can hope for, but the software requires more work. It’s also expensive at $ 1,799.

Audience: Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not yet a mainstream device. Early adopters value novelty, and tech enthusiasts value its pure power, but everyday consumers are better off looking elsewhere.

What you need to know: Samsung has introduced almost all high-end features to the Z Fold 3, except for the Space Zoom-enabled telephoto lens on the back. It features two 120Hz displays, an ultra-fast processor, improved multitasking capabilities, and S-pen support. However, the latter is completely optional and reduces the productivity of the Z Fold 3 itself.

How to compare this: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is actually in its own category and is the most powerful foldable phone on the market today. Still, if you need a productive phone, you can save money and opt for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, or iPhone 12 Pro. The S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra support split-screen multitasking, provide comparable performance, and package everything into a more portable build. In addition, you get a more sophisticated device with a typical smartphone.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a practical device that feels heavy in your hand. But its huge build helps with durability.

The body of the Z Fold 3 is made of Samsung Armor aluminum material. This is a mixture of aluminum and other metals similar to Apple’s iPhone build. The back of the Z Fold 3 has a matte finish that doesn’t pick up too many fingerprints when closed. This is also part of the device with the Qi wireless charging coil. The three main cameras are also on this panel and stick out. That is, the Z Fold 3 cannot be laid flat.

In our tests, the Z Fold 3 opens and closes without any problems. Its smooth operation and hinges are sturdy enough to stop anywhere along the axis of rotation. In this way, the Z Fold 3 can be supported to use a cover screen that acts as a tripod. I was also able to get the Z Fold 3 wet without worrying about the safety of the device. Samsung has added an IPX8 water resistance rating. This means that the device can process up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. I dipped the Z Fold 3 in a bucket of water several times without any problems and used it outdoors during the hurricane Henri. Good in all respects, but keep in mind that this device has no more significant dust rating than previous models. The original Galaxy Fold was delayed due to particles and other debris appearing at the bottom of the screen, damaging the entire device. Samsung has fixed many of this with hideaway hinges, but a full dustproof rating will alleviate these poor memories.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The front of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like a typical smartphone. The front 6.2-inch screen is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which makes it feel like real glass, unlike the larger internal display.

An AMOLED display that provides vibrant colors, dynamic images, and buttery-smooth visuals. Its latest smartphone display features a refresh rate of 120Hz in every respect, doubling the rate found on all iPhones.

The main drawback of cover displays is their narrow nature. The input on the cover screen of the Z Fold 3s is tight and many typos occur until you get used to it. It’s more cramped than the iPhone 12 Mini, Pixel 4a, and even the iPhone SE. However, it is suitable for content consumption.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

When you open the device, you’ll see a 7.6-inch main screen with no notches or pinholes and almost no bezel. Like the Z Fold 2, its Infinity Flex display provides a meticulous experience. It’s not a glass display, it’s Samsung’s ultra-thin glass technology. In essence, it has a layered system of components made of plastic and glass, and a plastic screen protector on top.

As expected, it is more malleable and more plastic in the center where the creases are present. It’s not too annoying, but it sits prominently in the center. Writing with the S-Pen in this place can be a bit tricky, but it’s not a big deal.

The colors look great and the AMOLED panel can actually display the entire spectrum. And because it’s based on OLED, it’s easy to see clear contrast points. In addition, the refresh rate of 120Hz makes the content more realistic and is especially good for displaying action sequences.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a beast when it comes to the performance of Android 11 with the Samsung OneUX interface, and at any point during testing it couldn’t slow down the device. With 12GB of RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor can be overkill for everyday tasks, but it can also be challenging when multitasking, scribbling notes, and running games all at the same time.

I replaced it with ZFold3 for almost 2 weeks. Use it as your main phone for calls, text, video calls, personal email, social networking, games and more. We also did as much work as we could with apps such as Slack, Outlook, Monday.com, Trello, Zoom and WebEx. When folded 90 degrees, you can put the G-Doc on top and the keyboard down.

You can’t replace your laptop as a complete device, but you could do a lot of other work with the Z Fold 3. This time, Samsung has succeeded in creating a device that fuses a phone and a tablet. Its customized Android and Samsung have solved some of the twists inherent in folding, but it’s not yet a full throttle experience.

With Samsung Labs in the settings, you can try out what tech giants feel is the future. You can use any app in multiple windows. This allows you to customize the size of your app window and effectively place as many apps as you need on your screen. So play Slack on the left, email on the top right, a spreadsheet on the bottom right, music in the background, and hover your browser window to get the most out of your 7.6-inch display. However, it is still in beta and is not enabled by default.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Immediately out of the box, you can easily use what is effectively a split view, and its addiction allows you to place the app on the left and right sides and occupy both sides. Similar to Surface Duo’s Split Apps, but with a seamless screen, it’s great for Z Fold 3. This not only allows you to actually see the iOS limits, as well as multitasking on Android, but should not be limited to just one app on the screen.

@jakekrol

# What to write on GalaxyZFold3? #android #samsung #foldingphone #foldable #techtok #future #techtipps #spen #drawing #writing #epic

Heaven’s Penny Louis Prima-Louis Prima

So by paying $ 1,799 for Z Fold3, one of the big features is S Pen support. Here’s a kicker that you should buy for at least $ 49.99. There is no place to store the stylus when not in use.

The S Pen needs to be an integral part of the Z Fold 3’s ultimate productivity. It’s really fun to use on such a big screen, and it’s a go-to tool for quick notes on the fly. It is also useful to know that using the stylus does not cause any significant damage to the screen. S Pen Pro or S Pen Fold Edition is the only two versions that work with this device. The tip can be retracted and moves when you feel more pressure. As such, it does not damage the display. Fortunately, it doesn’t affect the writing experience.

If the Z Fold 3 has a spot for the S Pen, or if it has magnets on the sides and can be maintained for the ride, it’s a much more cohesive experience. Samsung needs to understand this for the next generation, as having support here is a big issue for many users. If you need a device designed for the S Pen, Note is for you. But I don’t know what the future holds.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a total of five cameras, with the following primary lenses on the back:

12 megapixel width: This is the Z Fold 3’s primary lens, very similar to the Z Fold 2, Z Flip 3 and even the S21 family of lenses. Ideal for everyday shots, it does not degrade the saturation or exposure of certain images. I especially like this lens because it can be used for a variety of purposes such as people, animals, still objects, and landscape photography. Ultra Wide 12 Megapixels: As the name implies, this lens is perfect if you want to capture more in your shots. Effectively cast a wide field of view without moving, it gets the job done. In our tests, it’s a fun way to frame a shot, performing as well as the main lens. It’s also the same as the Z Fold 2’s ultra-wide-angle lens. 12 Megapixel Telephoto: The Z Fold 3 still includes a telephoto lens that can optically magnify shots. You’ll get less blurry results than digital zoom, as you’d get stuck in the Z Flip 3. It doesn’t reach the 50x space zoom of the S21 Ultra, but it’s expected to be seen on $ 1,799 devices.

The Z Fold 3 covers almost every shot you want to take and is very close to the iPhone 12 and S21 Ultra with wide or ultra wide lenses. With a telephoto lens, it’s a little late. You can do some elaborate tricks, such as using the cover screen as a viewfinder when shooting on the full main display. Although the main display of the Z Fold 3s is just big for taking pictures. Below you can see a complete gallery of test images.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The other two cameras are on each display, with a pinhole notch for a 10-megapixel lens at the top of the cover screen and an under-display camera on the main screen. The latter is only 4 megapixels and does not provide the best image, but continues the display on it and provides a notch-free experience. Attach the front lens of the cover screen for selfies and video calls to water to provide higher quality results.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Inside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there is a significant 4,400mAh battery, which is 100mAhs less than the Z Fold 2.

When I mainly used the main display, the screen was displayed for about eight and a half hours on average. Battery life isn’t the longest, but fortunately it supports fast wired charging and can be charged quickly with the Anker Nano II block. Samsung does not contain bricks, so you will need to bring your own bricks.

Last but not least, let’s talk about 5G. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports two of the largest standards in the United States, millimeter wave and sub-6. Both of these networks could be tested on Verizon, and Sub-6 could be tested on AT & T and T-Mobile. Both of them worked and I was able to go out and communicate with the Z Fold 3. Still, 5G isn’t everywhere, and most are future-proof. Sub 6 may be in your area, but it is not a 5G ultra-fast variant. The high bandwidth increases the network capacity that anyone can connect to if you are in a location with a large number of 5G devices. AT & T’s Sub 6 speed is close to 4G LTE, hovering at about 200-300 Mbps.

If you find millimeter waves in the cell tower, you’ll see the ultra-fast 1,000MBps speed promised by 5G. However, millimeter waves are difficult to deploy and successful connections. It is also not widely available from any carrier.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 wants to offer the best of both worlds by combining a mobile phone and tablet into one device, making everything the ultimate. The hardware is almost perfect, the performance is very fast, and the software requires more work. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs $ 1,799.99 and is a great example of a luxury device ideal for early adopters and tech enthusiasts.

For everyone else, the ultimate productivity lies in the S21 Ultra, the embedded S-pen, and even the Note 20 Ultra for those who need the iPhone 12 Pro.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for $ 1,799 on a 256GB storage model.

