China currently limits underage video gameplay to 3 hours per week

China is taking increasingly drastic steps to curb video game addiction in the young population, and is this latest move on the road to a complete ban on games for minors? You may be wondering.

Previously, already strict rules for minors (usually classified under the age of 18 in China) allowed 1.5 hours of video gameplay daily. Currently, the new rule allows 1 hour a day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only, for a total of 3 hours a week.

Enforcements are usually linked to real name / identity accounts that are tracked by gaming companies that are forced to comply with these rules when doing business in China. This means that you can start the game after that time and it will not be taken outside. Of those particular times. And they are very specific times, only between 8pm and 9pm for three days on the weekend. This is the case for an estimated 110 million minors playing video games in China. It’s an open question about whether you can focus on a particular time of day and that can cause a server blockage for a particular game.

This move is very restrictive and you have to wonder how many meaningful investments these kids can have even in these games, limited to just 3 hours a week. Sure, many Chinese games are mobile, which often means shorter games, but trying to progress at that pace in most games that aren’t set up for that small amount of intensive play. , Can be frustrating. It’s also easy to imagine that certain short windows like this can cause problems in game games. For example, League of Legends will be disconnected prematurely depending on the progress time. In other words, the effective play time will be even. If you spend 20 minutes on a game that you can’t even reach a conclusion, it’s less than an hour.

Of course, the Chinese government doesn’t care about this. They care about freeing their children from video games. In most other parts of the world, there are no game restrictions near this. Many parents say the United States may complain that their kids are crazy about games, but they don’t like to limit their kids for free under government obligations. Time too.

Underage players in China spend less, because there are already restrictions in China. But this will now push it further down. It seems unlikely that this will ease the time limit. China seems to be a few inches away from banning games for minors altogether, given that it has been reduced from 10.5 hours a week to just 3 hours.

Take a closer look at how this works and how some of China’s most popular games can be further distorted trying to comply with these new rules.

