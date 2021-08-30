Vanguard Champion Hill Mode is a kind of mess





Champion Hill

Call of Duty Gun Fight mode has great simplicity.

First introduced in Modern Warfare and reimplemented in Black Ops Cold War the following year, 2v2 (or in some cases 3v3) mode is the ultimate level of stadium.

Players always have exactly the same loadout in each round. There are no perks or kill streaks. Teams compete in a series of rounds on a small map with no respawns without making these choices. First team to 6 wins.

Gunfight is tactical and requires much more communication with your teammates than regular 6v6 multiplayer. I say it’s 4v4 and more like a league that relies on close teamwork to succeed. Gun Fight is probably the best mode in Call Of Duty and welcomes pace changes from 6v6 or large team mode.

Champion Hill is not a shootout

Call of Duty: Vanguard introduces Champion Hill mode in multiplayer, apparently a complete replacement for Gun Fight. This is incredibly disappointing (the lack of a war mode that was Call of Duty: the best mode of WW2, and a fun purpose-based innovation).

Champion Hill is a bit like Gun Fight, but takes everything that makes Gun Fight great in many ways and throws it out the window. You won’t choose your first loadout, but you can use cash (available on the ground or by killing other players) for perks, kill streaks, new weapons, weapon upgrades, and additional life. And so on. This will radically change the nature of the game and give the best players an advantage.

Indeed, Gunfight’s equal competition is completely gone, and loadouts are significantly distorted by the end of a particular tournament as the best players earn the most cash and buy the most upgrades. There is a possibility.

This is exacerbated by the addition of life. Each team starts at 12 in 2v2 mode, and if one team can’t die as much as the other, the final match will be between a 10-life team and a 2-life team, the former being stocked. Upgraded guns, armor, perks and more.

Compare this to the Black Ops Cold War Gun Fight Tournament. If 16 teams compete in 4 rounds and lose the match, they will be excluded from the tournament. This means that if two teams reach the final round, they will start with the same loadout, the same life (because they only win 6 rounds and no life mechanics). It’s possible for one team to wipe the floor with the other, but at least it’s fair.

Champion Hill eliminates the similarity of fairness. But that’s not the only problem.

Alpha Woes

Before getting into the details / complaints, it’s important to point out that many of these issues have been addressed by the developers.

Here are some of the issues I have with Champion Hill Alpha:

Spawn Killing: A player with an upgraded sniper rifle was killed twice the moment it spawned. On one of the maps, players spawn face-to-face with each other in the first round. It’s not a big deal, as the destructible walls are in the way early in the tournament. But inevitably the wall will be destroyed and players will get better weapons. Therefore, in later matches, you will spawn without a barrier between you and the enemy sniper before blinking. This is a simple fix, but people were frustrated with it. Sound problem. All four maps are in one big arena, so you can hear gunshots from all directions that muddy your game. The footsteps are so quiet that you can hardly hear enemy players running behind you. Also, the minimap will only show the player if there is a spy plane, not when the player fires a weapon. Visual problem. Each map of Champion Hill is festively decorated in brown and gray with a small army green in place. Not only is this ugly and boring, but it also makes it hard to see other players who are mainly brown and gray. Finding enemy players is very difficult, but you often see their name tags through the wall. If it remains so difficult to see important details like enemy players, there is no way for Im to play this mode (or any other Vanguard multiplayer). Wound vision. Simply pour salt into the wound and the damage will make the screen even more blurry and twice as difficult to find the enemy. It also slows down your movement, it’s just the cherry blossoms above. The map is pretty bad. The maps themselves all feel very similar to each other and are almost indistinguishable from the next map. If you’re used to playing a wide variety of Gun Fight maps in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, be prepared for disappointment. Both of these games felt significantly different from map to map. These feel too similar and aren’t particularly well designed for this type of game mode.

At the moment, Champion Hill admits that despite the hassle, it was still fun, but none of the indicators are as good as Gunfight. Also, it’s not as fun as Call Of Duty: WW2 War Mode, so basically my two favorite modes in the last three Call of Duty games are gone and I’m looking forward to Champion Hill and the new Warzone map instead. I am. It’s sometimes fun, don’t get me wrong, and some TLC will probably make a good break from MP, but it’s not a shootout. It can not be helped.

I hope multiplayer makes up for this, but to be honest, I don’t think I’m spending as much time on Vanguard as in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War. We hope Treyarch will continue to support and publish new content for the game. I hate how quickly Activision will kill these titles on vines when continued support over the next few years can make these games very good.

My video at Champion Hill describes these issues and my frustration with the new mode. This video also includes footage of a match played with a friend last weekend. In this match, he is at the top until the end of the crash and burning.

